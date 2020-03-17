Experts to Break Down the Top Creative Trends Identified in an Annual Benchmark Survey Fielded by inMotionNow and InSource

RALEIGH, N.C., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- inMotionNow, a leading provider of workflow management software for creative and marketing teams, announced today a two-part webinar series aimed at examining top creative trends revealed in their annual benchmark survey, the 2020 In-House Creative Management Report. Both webinars will feature leading industry experts who will provide a detailed analysis and actionable tips creative teams can put into action.

The two webinar sessions are as follows:

1) Part 1 will focus on creative metrics and performance measurement

This webinar will feature Adam Morgan, Executive Creative Director at Adobe and Kim Condor, a Brand Marketing Consultant. The webinar will be held on March 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. (ET).

Attendees will learn:



How creative teams can showcase their value to their organizations

What it means for teams that are taking on new responsibilities

The metrics on which teams should focus to measure performance

2) Part 2 will focus on overcoming the operational challenges in-house teams face

This webinar will feature Ilise Benun, a speaker, author and business coach at Marketing Mentor, Justin Ahrens, chief evangelist at the creative agency Rule29, and our very own Molly Clark, director of Marketing at inMotionNow. The webinar will be held on March 26, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. (ET).

Attendees will learn:



Why in-house creative teams are growing so fast

The operational challenges are slowing them down

How a partnership with agencies and freelancers can get them back on track

Ways in which creative work impacts the entire customer journey

Both webinars are complimentary with registration. Those interested in attending can register for both sessions at once – and receive the recordings – here: Webinar Series -- 2020 In-House Creative Management Report: Meet the Contributors.

All of the presenters contributed to a report based on the survey titled the 2020 In-House Creative Management Report. The survey has been fielded by inMotionNow and InSource, a professional association for in-house creatives for three consecutive years. This year the survey garnered responses from more than 600 creative and marketing professionals and the results have been widely reported by leading creative and marketing publications such as MarTech Series, Dexigner, Media Post, Bulldog Reporter, Campaign Live, Marketing Profs, and Marketing Charts.

"The theme for in-house creative teams in 2020 is 'partnership'. Partnership with the business, partnership with agency talent, and partnership with clients," said inMotionNow CEO Ben Hartmere. "In-house teams planning for this year and beyond should be consistently asking themselves 'how can we be better partners?' We are confident this webinar series and report provides attendees and readers with strong, data-driven insights on areas of potential focus."

About inMotionNow, Inc.

inMotionNow is a leading provider of workflow management solutions for marketing and creative teams, facilitating efficiency and productivity from project kickoff to final approval. inMotion ignite, the company's flagship SaaS product, simplifies every phase of the creative production process, delivering measurable value to enterprise clients. The application allows project stakeholders to manage, track, and collaboratively review their projects in a centralized online environment that connects designers directly to Adobe with the inMotion Extension for Adobe Creative Cloud. With a user-friendly interface and dedicated customer success team, inMotionNow helps creative and marketing teams of every variety automate their workflow and do the work they love. For more information please visit http://www.inmotionnow.com.

