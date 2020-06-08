Experts Discuss Web Accessibilities For Those With Disabilities On "In Depth" With Laurence Fishburne

MIAMI, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laurence Fishburne, known for his portrayal of "Morpheus" along with many other notable film roles, is now hosting the educational TV show "In Depth" with Laurence Fishburne as well. The TV program interviews a wide array of industry experts about numerous topics that impact people around the world today. A new episode will take a turn into web development. Industry professionals will discuss web accessibilities for those with handicaps.

Millions of people throughout the world have various disabilities, and while some face daily obstacles with their impairments, the internet should always be a tool they can easily utilize. Despite disabilities like the inability to see easily, or a difficulty hearing, web designers are making websites easier to access.

Graphics and illustrations can better help those who have dyslexia to understand better what they are reading. Text-to-speech software can aid those who are vision impaired. Those who can see, but not very well, benefit from the ability to increase font sizes on web pages, and text descriptions for photo and image captions.

The internet provides easy-to-acquire information, shopping, banking, entertainment, and human connection with people from any location in the world. Thanks to web developers, people with disabilities can participate in these experiences. "Behind The Scenes" will delve further into web accessibility for those with impairments in the upcoming episode.

"In Depth" with Laurence Fishburne is cautiously reviewed before revealed to a broader viewing audience. The informative TV program has accepted multiple Tellys for its efforts in the public television arena.



