23.07.2019 06:30:00

Expert System Supports Media Organizations in Hollywood and beyond with the MovieLabs Creative Works Ontology

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence company Expert System today announced the availability in its Cogito® AI platform of the Creative Works Ontology developed by MovieLabs, the non-profit R&D joint venture started by the major Hollywood studios.

Expert System Logo (PRNewsFoto/Expert System)

MovieLabs' Creative Works Ontology, published late last year, helps fill the need of media companies to adapt their infrastructures to an increasingly data-driven industry landscape. By providing well-defined classes of entities (such as Creative Work, Contributor, Character), unique identifiers, properties and relationships, the ontology acts as a standard organizing framework that describes the relationships between works and other entities, and provides a scalable metadata foundation for business applications. This enables content producers, distribution platforms, and service providers to ensure interoperability of asset metadata and reliably integrate data coming from disparate systems.

Expert System's Cogito® platform understands language (such as that found in scripts, synopses, reviews,…) and applies metadata automatically to content assets. With the Creative Works Ontology available as a Cogito® module, media companies will be able to simplify and accelerate the application of the MovieLabs organizing framework through automation – a process that would otherwise be entirely manual and extremely time-consuming.

"The combination of Expert System's Cogito® AI platform with MovieLabs' Creative Works Ontology opens the door to automated, standardized indexing of media knowledge and data," said Daniel MayerSVP ProductsExpert System Enterprise"We look forward to building game-changing search, navigation and recommendation engines with our media customers, and bringing their analytics to the next level."

"A key goal of the Creative Works Ontology was to provide a framework for content producers and service providers to help build interoperability into their core data structures," said Raymond Drewry, Principal Scientist, MovieLabs. "By integrating the ontology into their AI product, Expert System is providing an important new tool for advancing that goal."

About Expert System

Expert System (EXSY:MIL) is a leader in Artificial Intelligence applied to text. Its flagship Cogito® platform, based on a unique blend of semantic technology and machine learning, helps organizations deploy cognitive automation to accelerate business processes, improve information management and make smarter business decisions. Expert System's solutions have been deployed in media, customer care, compliance, third party risk mitigation and intelligence applications by leading organizations such as Sony Pictures Entertainment, Dow Jones, USA Today, Standard & Poor's, Bloomberg BNA, AXA XL, Bayer, BNP Paribas, Clarivate, Eli Lilly, Generali, IMPF, Lloyd's of London, Sanofi, US Department of Agriculture, US Department of Justice and Zurich Insurance Group.

For more information visit www.expertsystem.com, follow us on Twitter at @Expert_System 

About MovieLabs

Motion Picture Laboratories, Inc. (MovieLabs) is a non-profit technology research lab jointly run by Paramount Pictures Corporation, Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., Universal City Studios LLLP, Walt Disney Pictures and Television, and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.  MovieLabs enables member studios to work together to evaluate new technologies and improve quality and security, helping the industry deliver next generation experiences for consumers, reduce costs and improve efficiency through industry automation, and derive and share the appropriate data necessary to protect and market the creative assets that are the core capital of our industry.

For more information visit www.movielabs.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expert-system-supports-media-organizations-in-hollywood-and-beyond-with-the-movielabs-creative-works-ontology-300888632.html

SOURCE Expert System

