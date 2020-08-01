+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
01.08.2020 17:00:00

Experlogix Achieves the 2020/2021 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Experlogix LLC, a premier provider of Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) technology for Microsoft Dynamics 365, announced it achieved the prestigious 2020/2021 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank Experlogix in the top echelon of the Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

2020/2021 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Virtual Summits, taking quarterly between July 2020 and June 2021, where they will have a unique opportunity to share strategy and network with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow partners.

This recognition of Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications coincided with Microsoft Inspire, the annual premier partner event, which took place July 20-21, 2020. Microsoft Inspire provides the Microsoft partner community with the opportunity to learn about the company's road map for the upcoming year, establish connections, share best practices, experience the latest product innovations and learn new skills.

"Each year we recognize Microsoft Business Applications partners from around the world for delivering innovation and driving unsurpassed customer success," said Cecilia Flombaum, Microsoft Business Applications Ecosystem Lead. "Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their business performance as well as capabilities as an organization, whether that's creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honored to recognize Experlogix for their achievements this past year, their dedication to our customers, and their innovation around the Microsoft Cloud."

Experlogix provides award-winning CPQ solutions for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales and Operations platforms, offering a complete quote-to-order-to-manufacture experience across the enterprise. Experlogix empowers sales reps to deliver complex proposals derived from thousands of potential products and pricing rules, with the option to automate multi-level production orders in Dynamics Operations or Business Central when the business is won.

"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award for the fourth time," said Jeff Holway, VP of Sales and Marketing, Experlogix. "Our recent merger with e-Con Solutions will greatly strengthen our global coverage within the Dynamics community providing our customers with more localized support and professional services, as well as a wealth of added expertise from our newly extended team."

About Experlogix
Experlogix is recognized worldwide as a global leader in cloud-based Configure Price Quote technology with hundreds of customers in a variety of industries, including Allegion, Aristocrat Technologies, Assa Abloy, Jayco RV, Lexmark, Libbey, Malibu Boats, Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift, NCR Hospitality, Nikon Instruments Europe, Okuma America Corporation, Otis Elevator, Permobil, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Toyota Industries, and Zurn Industries. For more information visit http://www.experlogix.com.

 

SOURCE Experlogix LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.71
2.64 %
Swiss Re 71.76
0.76 %
UBS Group 10.70
0.71 %
Givaudan 3’761.00
0.62 %
Lonza Grp 568.60
0.46 %
SGS 2’391.00
-1.24 %
ABB 22.77
-1.43 %
Nestle 108.10
-1.66 %
Roche Hldg G 316.10
-1.66 %
CieFinRichemont 56.50
-1.70 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
31.07.20
Rohstoffe: Eine Anlageklasse mit vielen Möglichkeiten
31.07.20
SMI fällt unter 200-Tage-Linie
30.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Gold mit neuem Allzeithoch
30.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Walmart Inc
30.07.20
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.07.20
Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit: Sechs Bereiche, in denen sich die Unternehmenswelt verändern muss
30.07.20
Schroders: Worin besteht der Reiz von thematischen Investments?
29.07.20
Schroders: Gold hits record high - but is it really too expensive?
mehr
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Eurokurs steigt zeitweise auf den höchsten Stand seit Mai 2018
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger im Bullenmodus
Swiss Re bestätigt Milliardenverlust im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie legt zu
Mögliche neue Spannungen zwischen den USA und China könnten US-Dollar-Kurs gefährden
Goldpreis: Chance auf stärksten Monat seit vier Jahren
Lonza-Aktie im Rallymodus - das steckt hinter der starken Performance
SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO mit Einbussen
Apple-Aktie reagiert mit Kurssprung: Apple steigert Umsatz - iPhone kommt verspätet in Handel
Corona-Impfstoff vor Testphase: Merck & Co wird wieder zuversichtlicher - Aktie gesucht

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die US-Indizes zeigten sich zuletzt fester. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vorwiegend bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB