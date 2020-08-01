Experlogix Achieves the 2020/2021 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Experlogix LLC, a premier provider of Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) technology for Microsoft Dynamics 365, announced it achieved the prestigious 2020/2021 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank Experlogix in the top echelon of the Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

2020/2021 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Virtual Summits, taking quarterly between July 2020 and June 2021, where they will have a unique opportunity to share strategy and network with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow partners.

This recognition of Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications coincided with Microsoft Inspire, the annual premier partner event, which took place July 20-21, 2020. Microsoft Inspire provides the Microsoft partner community with the opportunity to learn about the company's road map for the upcoming year, establish connections, share best practices, experience the latest product innovations and learn new skills.

"Each year we recognize Microsoft Business Applications partners from around the world for delivering innovation and driving unsurpassed customer success," said Cecilia Flombaum, Microsoft Business Applications Ecosystem Lead. "Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their business performance as well as capabilities as an organization, whether that's creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honored to recognize Experlogix for their achievements this past year, their dedication to our customers, and their innovation around the Microsoft Cloud."

Experlogix provides award-winning CPQ solutions for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales and Operations platforms, offering a complete quote-to-order-to-manufacture experience across the enterprise. Experlogix empowers sales reps to deliver complex proposals derived from thousands of potential products and pricing rules, with the option to automate multi-level production orders in Dynamics Operations or Business Central when the business is won.

"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award for the fourth time," said Jeff Holway, VP of Sales and Marketing, Experlogix. "Our recent merger with e-Con Solutions will greatly strengthen our global coverage within the Dynamics community providing our customers with more localized support and professional services, as well as a wealth of added expertise from our newly extended team."

About Experlogix

Experlogix is recognized worldwide as a global leader in cloud-based Configure Price Quote technology with hundreds of customers in a variety of industries, including Allegion, Aristocrat Technologies, Assa Abloy, Jayco RV, Lexmark, Libbey, Malibu Boats, Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift, NCR Hospitality, Nikon Instruments Europe, Okuma America Corporation, Otis Elevator, Permobil, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Toyota Industries, and Zurn Industries. For more information visit http://www.experlogix.com.

