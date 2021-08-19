Experity Ventures ranks #653 on Inc. Magazine's 2021 Inc. 5000 list, with three-year revenue growth of 742%

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today announced that Experity Ventures, LLC is No. 653 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most authoritative ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Joseph Greco, Experity Founder and Chairman, commented, "We are excited and honored to be recognized as part of this prestigious list and to be ranked within the top 15% of companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000. Our growth rate is the culmination of a focused and creative vision and outstanding execution from our dedicated and talented team. We are really just getting started and have our sights on continuing our impressive growth and innovation initiatives."

"The entire Experity Ventures team continues to drive outstanding results with a disciplined, risk-managed approach to our growing position in the uncorrelated, alternative asset space. I am particularly proud of the challenges that we have been able to overcome and continue our growth amid the economic challenges of a global pandemic. We look forward to continuing this trajectory malongside our valued partners as the Experity story continues to unfold," said Ryan Silverman, CEO.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543%, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About Experity Ventures

Experity Ventures, founded in 2019, is the parent company for ProMed Capital, MedSolve, Thrivest Legal Funding, LLC / dba Thrivest Link, Nexify Capital and Nexify Solutions.

ProMed and MedSolve are leading providers of medical receivables funding solutions to healthcare providers, surgery centers and diagnostic and related facilities throughout the U.S. that provide medical services to patients who have been injured as a result of a personal injury accident or event.

Thrivest Link is a direct-to-market pre-settlement legal funding company that has successfully provided thousands of non-recourse advances to individuals with pending litigation while providing injured plaintiffs with funds to pay bills and meet essential expenses during the long and complicated litigation process.

Nexify Capital has entered into several strategic financing and operational partnerships with legal funding companies in the United States. Nexify Solutions develops and markets best-in-class enterprise and workflow software for the legal funding marketplace, which is designed to automate pre-settlement funding from intake to decision analytics, to servicing and payoff, while offering full accounting and reporting capabilities. Experity has offices in Philadelphia, New York, Nevada and Florida.

For more information on Experity, please visit www.experityventures.com.

