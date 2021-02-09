SMI 10’779 0.2%  SPI 13’467 0.3%  Dow 31’386 0.8%  DAX 14’060 0.0%  Euro 1.0832 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’666 0.3%  Gold 1’831 1.1%  Bitcoin 40’246 15.0%  Dollar 0.8987 0.0%  Öl 60.7 1.8% 
09.02.2021 04:44:00

Experiment showed that Jemincare's neutralizing antibody JMB2002 would likely keep the potency against the South African mutant

SHANGHAI, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 7, 2021, scientists from Jemincare Shanghai Research Institute published a preprint paper on BioRxiv, the paper entitled "A human antibody with blocking activity to RBD proteins of multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants including B.1.351 showed potent prophylactic and therapeutic efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 in rhesus macaques", which states that Jemincare's neutralizing antibody JMB2002, now in a phase I clinical trial, showed broad-spectrum in vitro blocking activity against the hACE2 binding to the RBD/S protein of multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants including the South African mutant (B.1.351).

Recent papers reported that a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 in South Africa, has emerged in many countries around the world, with much more resistant to neutralization by vaccine sera, it has caused the concern of epidemiologists.

The preprint paper reported that JMB2002 showed 6.8-fold higher binding affinity to SARS-CoV-2 S1 mutant protein of South African mutant B.1.351. compared to that of S1 prototype. Although, the blocking potency of JMB2002 has 2.8-fold decreased, but still 12-fold higher than that of hACE2-Fc against the South African mutant, it indicated that JMB2002 would likely keep the neutralize potency against the South Africa mutant.

JMB2002, an anti SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody, was independently developed by Jemincare Research Institute and started the phase I clinical trial last month. Preclinical data indicated that JMB2002 can precisely occupy the key epitope of the receptor binding domain (RBD) on the S1 subunit of the SARS-CoV-2 with human angiotensin-converting enzyme II (hACE2) binding interface, and has strong binding and blocking activities to the spike glycoproteins of mutant viruses.

The results from China indicate that prophylactic and therapeutic intervention of SARS-CoV-2 utilizing JMB2002 would likely slow down the transmission of currently emerged SARS-CoV-2 variants and lead to more efficient control of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, please visit:
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.02.07.429299v2

Image Attachments Links:
   Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=384026
   Caption: The preprint paper on BioRxiv

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 13.65
1.71 %
CieFinRichemont 87.08
1.49 %
Sika 252.40
1.37 %
Lonza Grp 570.00
1.24 %
Givaudan 3’604.00
1.21 %
Zurich Insur Gr 373.70
-0.11 %
Roche Hldg G 308.30
-0.11 %
Alcon 67.58
-0.47 %
Nestle 99.30
-0.94 %
Swisscom 470.50
-1.36 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08.02.21
Vontobel: derimail - «AAA» für Ihr Portfolio?
08.02.21
SMI knickt leicht ein
08.02.21
Die Zuversicht kehrt zurück
05.02.21
Megatrends & Träume – was die Börse in 2021 bewegt | BX Swiss TV
04.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95% Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Participation to JB FI EM Corporate Fund
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

03.02.21
Globaler Marktausblick für das erste Quartal 2021: Einschätzungen zur Wirtschaft und Vermögensaufteilung
29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
mehr

Welche Megatrends werden uns im Börsenjahr 2021 beschäftigen? In welchen Sektor sind «Traumbewertungen» zu finden? Heute zu Gast bei mir, Olivier Bill, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung. Im Interview erläutert er die Auswirkungen der anhaltenden Niedrigzinsphase, ob es zu einer Inflation kommen wird und welche Assetklassen Potential versprechen könnten.

Megatrends & Träume – was die Börse in 2021 bewegt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief Therapeutics-Partner NeuroRx startet mit Studie mit inhaliertem RLF-100 - Aktie schliesst mit Kurssprung
Novartis-Aktie schliesst fester: Novartis erhält von FDA Status 'Therapiedurchbruch' für Asciminib bei Leukämie
So unterscheidet sich der Hype um Dogecoin von dem um GameStop
Value-Investor Grantham prophezeit den Aktien-Crash - wegen diesen Warnsignalen
Ausblick: ams stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk wird via "Clubhouse" konkret: "Ich bin ein Befürworter von Bitcoin"
Bitcoin steigt auf Rekordhoch - Tesla investiert in Kryptowährung
Dow letztlich fester -- SMI schliesst mit Gewinnen -- DAX schlussendlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel höher
BioNTech-Aktie schliesst fester: Impfstoff wirkt gegen zwei Corona-Varianten - EU-Vertrag finalisiert
Roche erhält für Elecsys GDF-15-Test 'Breakthrough Device'-Status von FDA - Aktie schwächelt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow letztlich fester -- SMI schliesst mit Gewinnen -- DAX schlussendlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel höher
Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenauftakt in Rekordlaune. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag noch oben, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex letztlich nicht vom Fleck kam. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost waren die Vorzeichen zu Wochenbeginn grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit