Experience the 'French' Season at Gibbs Gardens

BALL GROUND, Ga., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Giverny in Georgia? Gibbs Gardens takes on a decidedly French ambiance in August and September as 147 varieties of hardy and tropical waterlilies burst forth with jewel-toned colors in full, gorgeous bloom. C'est magnifique!

#1 Reflections! Inspired by Claude Monet’s Garden at Giverny, Jim Gibbs recreated the Japanese Foot Bridge for his own Water Lily Garden down to the last detail. Photographers are drawn to the breath-taking reflections of the bridge and water lilies in the ponds at Gibbs Gardens. Photo provided by Gibbs Gardens

Inspired by French artist Claude Monet's famous Giverny garden near Paris, Jim Gibbs created his WaterLily Gardens—including a replica of Monet's famous Japanese Foot Bridge—in the heart of Gibbs' Valley Gardens. Five ponds reflect the waterlilies' vibrant colors and perfect blooms. The bridge is painted the same color as Monet's Japanese Bridge and even has the same colors of purple and white wisteria growing above the bridge.

Drawn by the beauty of these exotic flowers, photographers flock to the WaterLily Gardens throughout August to gather around the five ponds and snap spectacular shots of the serene waterlilies reflections.  

  Thousands of flowers putting on a show

Annuals and perennials planted throughout the gardens are everywhere--adding drama in every direction with vivid bursts of color; varied shapes, sizes, heights and petals. Dozens of varieties of annuals and perennials show off their amazing range of color, beautiful form and velvet-soft petals as their flamboyant show peaks during the dog days of summer.

In late summer the Wildflower Meadow begins to put on a show with vivid displays of native grasses, goldenrods, asters and other wildflowers.

The secret's out: Jim Gibbs, who doesn't like to show favorites, reluctantly admits August—with its extravagant display of flowers--is his favorite month at Gibbs Gardens.                                      

About Gibbs Gardens

Gibbs Gardens is a 336-acre private garden open to the public developed and designed by Jim Gibbs, founder of Gibbs Landscape Company—one of the most successful firms in the South. Recognized as one of the Thirteen Best Botanical Gardens in America and recently named the top garden in Georgia by the Atlanta Journal, Gibbs Gardens always has something new in bloom. The five feature gardens and 21 seasonal collections gardens offer unique and continuous delights for garden lovers of all interests. To learn more about Gibbs Gardens go to gibbsgardens.com.

For more information contact: 
Carol Skapinetz
carol@gibbsgardens.com

# 2 More than 147 varieties of water lilies grace the Gibbs Garden’s Water Lily Gardens offering beautiful tropical and hardy blossoms and jewel-tone flowers. Crystal clear reflections double the beauty of each flower. Photo provided by Gibbs Gardens

Ball Ground, GA (PRNewsfoto/Gibbs Gardens)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/experience-the-french-season-at-gibbs-gardens-301359939.html

SOURCE Gibbs Gardens

﻿

