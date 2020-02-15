15.02.2020 16:30:00

Experian announces exclusive alliance with CarZing to make AutoCheck vehicle history reports available on their website

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There has been a cultural shift for consumers to research and shop for vehicles online, which means dealers are continually searching for cost effective ways to showcase their inventory. To address this challenge, Experian announced today at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show 2020, an exclusive relationship with CarZing, the innovative online vehicle shopping portal. As part of the strategic alliance, dealerships with AutoCheck subscriptions can now list their inventory on CarZing.com and AutoCheck.com for no additional fees.

Experian. (PRNewsFoto/Experian)

"We are committed to helping dealers streamline their processes and sell more vehicles," John Gray, Experian's president of automotive, North America, said. "Through our collaboration with CarZing, dealers can increase exposure of their inventory at no additional charge, while simultaneously making it easier for consumers to find the vehicle they want. Additionally, with AutoCheck reports included in the listings, consumers are assured of a more transparent transaction, and can feel more confident in their vehicle choice."

Consumers using the CarZing customer portal will be able to access AutoCheck vehicle history reports to better understand and compare vehicles directly through the website. This includes information related to reported accidents, odometer readings, any open recalls, and if the vehicle qualifies for buyback protection.

Experian's AutoCheck vehicle history report is the industrial-strength report that is used daily by dealers and consumers to better understand a vehicle's history and make informed vehicle purchases. Additionally, with the proprietary AutoCheck Score, dealers and consumers alike are able to quickly understand the likelihood that a vehicle will be on the road in five years.

"We're thrilled to be collaborating with Experian, as it furthers our mission to provide a hassle-free shopping experience for consumers," Barry Lane, CarZing's vice president of business development, said. "We believe this has huge benefits for both dealer and consumers."

To learn more about the collaboration, visit the Experian booth (#929C) or CarZing booth (#660C) at the NADA Show 2020 through Monday, or visit www.autocheck.com or www.carzing.com.

About Experian
Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments — from buying a home or a car to sending a child to college to growing a business by connecting with new customers — we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,200 people operating across 44 countries, and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Experian and the Experian marks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian and its affiliates. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contact:

Carly Owens
Experian Public Relations
1 714 830 5271
carly.owens@experian.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/experian-announces-exclusive-alliance-with-carzing-to-make-autocheck-vehicle-history-reports-available-on-their-website-301005465.html

SOURCE Experian

