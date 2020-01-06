06.01.2020 20:31:00

Expedition Acquires Two Saltwater Disposal Facilities in the Core of the DJ Basin to Support Ongoing Rockies-Focused Water Midstream Development

DENVER, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedition Water Solutions Colorado LLC ("Expedition") is pleased to announce its continued growth with the acquisition of water infrastructure assets from an undisclosed seller that strategically expand Expedition's position in the Denver-Julesburg Basin ("DJ Basin"). The transaction included two saltwater disposal facilities (the "Facilities"), which collectively offer more than 25,000 Bbls / day of permitted capacity in the core Wattenberg area of the DJ Basin. The Facilities provide incremental capacity at valuable locations for Expedition's new and existing long-term, contracted customers.

"This acquisition further solidifies Expedition's strategic position in the DJ Basin and the Wattenberg core. We are delighted to add incremental capacity at strategic locations for new and existing long-term, contracted customers."
-          Zachary Neal, Chief Commercial Officer & CFO

"We are very happy to welcome the Facilities and their employees into the Expedition family. We look forward to integrating these new facilities and employees into our company so that we can provide best-in-class service to our customers."
-          Jim Goddard, President & Founder

About Expedition Water Solutions
Expedition Water Solutions is a high-growth, acquisitive, private equity-backed water midstream company with principal operations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado and the Powder River Basin of Wyoming. Expedition is led by Jim Goddard, President and Founder, and Zach Neal, Chief Commercial Officer and CFO. Founded in 2013, Expedition has demonstrated consistent growth since inception and has grown to become a water midstream leader in its markets.

