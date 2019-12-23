Expedia presents: Top-rated Cozy Accommodations for New Year's Eve

SEATTLE, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Another year is coming to a close, and while some might be counting down to a New Year's Eve celebration befitting of ushering in a new decade, others might just be feeling worn out. For those looking for a bit of R&R this year-end, Expedia® found the best inns and hotels rated by guests for their "coziness" factor.

"Most people want to do something to commemorate New Year's Eve but might not be in the mood for fireworks and crowds," says Aaron Price, senior vice president of marketing for Brand Expedia. "Here at Expedia we think you can have the best of both worlds. At these top-rated hotels you won't feel like you're missing out just because you're staying in. And of course, if you're looking for something livelier, our Last-Minute Deals have you covered."

Read on for Expedia's list of stays inspired by creatures of comfort everywhere:

1. An Art Deco Oasis in North Hollywood

The Garland Hotel is at the top of our list, with the highest volume of reviews mentioning the word "cozy." It's also iconic and sprawling and the perfect New Year's Eve hideaway for any indecisive traveler. Option 1: Stay secluded within the seven-acre property for the evening and snag a fireside table on the patio. Option 2: Make a last-minute decision to catch the fireworks at Universal Studios, just a 5-minute cab ride away. This property also has perks for traveling tribes – its Family Suites feature a separate nook with bunk beds so everyone can remain cozy, not cramped.

2. Greenwhich Village Comfort

Hotel guests and locals alike would attest The Marlton Hotel's lobby is one of the coziest places in the city to meet a friend for tea, enjoy breakfast, read or work. On a cold NYC day, the dark wood, gold-hued lighting and roaring fireplace welcomes visitors like a warm hug. Guests also love the plush bedding and bath robes in every room, making The Marlton the perfect cozy NYE retreat.

3. NYE Northern Lights

Achieving coziness while on a glacier is a special feat, so Fosshotel Glacier Lagoon in Iceland definitely deserves a place of honor on our list. We admit it might seem counterintuitive to head to a northern island with mere hours of sunlight in search of the warm fuzzies, but when you're out enjoying things like dog sledding and crampon hiking by day, your home base will feel even cozier. This hotel located in Southern Iceland offers up otherworldly views and serves as a toasty respite when the day's work is done. Plus, a chance of glimpsing the Northern Lights – best during the winter months – beats a NYE fireworks show any day.

4. Roaring Fireplaces in Seattle

Cut through the fog of the Pacific Northwest to score a room at The Edgewater Hotel. Rated highly by Expedia guests for overall quality and coziness, The Edgewater Hotel boasts views of snow-kissed Olympic Mountain peaks, shimmering waters of Elliott Bay and homey fireplaces in every room. You'll be in the heart of Seattle -- close enough to hop aboard the Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship, watch the Space Needle erupt in fireworks on NYE, and treat yourself to the local food and drink scene, before returning to your room. Remember, if it was good enough for the Beatles' shenanigans, it's good enough for you!

5. Sight Seeing in NYC

Guest reviews named two Manhattan hotels "most cozy," and in this instance they might be referring to square-footage versus superfluous warm and fuzzy amenities. But even so, The Arthouse and Roosevelt Hotels are perfect options for a NYE getaway, done your way. Located in Midtown, The Roosevelt will give visitors easy access to shopping, shows and attractions like the Empire State Building, while the Upper West Side's Arthouse is a 7-minute walk to Central Park. The options are endless, whether a big night out is on the agenda, or simply a matinee and room service in bed.

6. A World Away in Sonoma Valley

Gaige House + Ryokan is a tranquil, boutique retreat that has its guests feeling zen in no time. Tucked away in the midst of natural beauty alongside Calabazas Creek, this inn boasts "traditional Japanese hospitality," meditation areas, calming fountains, a yoga enclave, private zen gardens, a spa and more. This calming, head-clearing environment seems like the perfect alternative to a wild New Year's Eve, and the perfect way to kick off a new decade!

7. Modern Midwestern Hospitality

Exposed timber, brick and other elements original to the historic building make Hewing Hotel an authentic and inviting home base for any visitor to the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis. Billed as "your local living room," guests will enjoy homey touches including high-end woolen throws, down duvets and even amenities for your pet. Unwind in the sauna or spa pool, and then enjoy watching the new year roll in from the rooftop lounge.

8. Boutique Digs in Old Montreal

With just 10 well-appointed rooms, Hotel Epik Montreal is perfect for anyone looking for a quiet, intimate setting to ring in the new year. Located in Old Montreal, guests can bundle up and walk the charming cobblestone streets to the theater, museum or myriad shops and cafes. There's plenty to do in Montreal on NYE, including fireworks at the Old Port, trying your luck at a casino, or even a guided snowshoe trek through Mount Royal Park. Bonne année!

