21.02.2021 20:40:00
Expedia.com Launches Emergency Accommodations Portal to Help Texans During Recovery
SEATTLE, Feb. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help people find available accommodations now and throughout the recovery process, Expedia.com activated the Emergency Accommodations Portal (https://www.expedia.com/texas) to assist in providing real-time information on hotel availability throughout the state of Texas.
The severe winter weather in Texas caused widespread damage and it's become increasingly clear that many residents may be displaced from their homes as they await power, water or for repairs to be made. Expedia teams are working directly with hotel partners to ensure availability is accurate, current and at a fair price in an effort to remove any unnecessary added stress during an already difficult time.
"We are happy to put our resources forward to assist those who need to find a safe place to stay now and during the recovery," said Shiv Singh, SVP and GM for Brand Expedia. "Our hearts go out to those who have been impacted by the winter storms across Texas and hope that this can help to make finding a warm place to stay a bit easier as we're working to not only pull through available inventory, but we have also put in price caps to ensure rates remain stable and fair."
To learn more and search for available accommodations, visit Expedia.com/texas. As always, residents should refer to local emergency officials for information on recovery progress in their area.
About Expedia.com
Expedia.com® is one of the world's largest full-service travel sites, helping millions of travelers per month easily plan and book travel. Expedia.com (https://www.expedia.com/, 1-800-EXPEDIA) aims to provide the latest technology and the widest selection of top vacation destinations, affordable airfare, hotel deals, car rentals, destination weddings, cruise deals and in-destination activities, attractions, services and travel apps.
