Expansion of Raystation Treatment Planning System at The Inova Schar Cancer Institute

STOCKHOLM, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces an order from the Inova Department of Advanced Radiation Oncology and Proton Therapy in Alexandria and Fairfax regions of Virginia, significantly increasing the number of licenses to expand the use of RayStation® in both photon and proton treatment planning.

Inova is Northern Virginia's leading nonprofit healthcare provider and is comprised of five hospitals in the Washington DC region. The Inova Schar Cancer Institute provides many types of radiation therapy treatments, including proton therapy, Stereotactic Body Therapy (SBRT), Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS) as well as the full range of conventional treatments.

Nine linear accelerators are in use at the centers, as well as an Accuray Cyberknife® and the IBA proton delivery system. The expansion will provide for the ability to handle more patients for multiple modalities in RayStation including volumetric modulated arc therapy (VMAT), deformable registration, adaptive therapy, and Intensity Modulated Proton Therapy (IMPT) - while building on their current platform.

Dr. Jiajin Fan, Chief Physicist says, "We have been using RayStation for some time now, and we believe that expanding its use in our centers is key to our ability to provide the highest quality plans possible while maintaining efficiency throughout our system. The fact that we can use RayStation for most of our treatment types was a key factor in our decision to expand our infrastructure."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "We have had a good collaboration with Inova since their first installation and I am now happy to hear that they will expand their RayStation usage. As we have seen with other customers such a large facility with mixed treatment delivery machines will see significant efficiency gains by a using RayStation for all its treatment.

The order value is USD 1.7 million (corresponding to about SEK 14 million), excluding service agreement.



About Inova

Inova is Northern Virginia's leading nonprofit healthcare provider, recognized in 2019 and 2020 by U.S. News & World Report, which named Inova Fairfax Hospital the #1 hospital in the Washington, DC region. All five Inova hospitals were awarded `A' grades for the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, recognizing Inova's achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare. Each of Inova's five hospitals holds a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), distinguishing Inova as the highest-rated large health system in the U.S., and the only system to have all hospitals receive five stars. Inova Fairfax Medical Campus was named to the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list, ranking in the top 10 nationwide among Major Teaching Hospitals. Inova's 18,000 team members serve more than 2 million individuals annually through an integrated network of hospitals, primary and specialty care practices, emergency and urgent care centers, outpatient services and destination institutes.

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets worldwide its treatment planning system RayStation and next-generation oncology information system RayCare®*. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch software to improve life and outcomes for patients. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About RayStation

RayStation is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization with highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

