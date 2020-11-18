SMI 10’555 -0.1%  SPI 13’090 0.0%  Dow 29’438 -1.2%  DAX 13’202 0.5%  Euro 1.0807 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’482 0.4%  Gold 1’873 -0.3%  Bitcoin 16’200 0.6%  Dollar 0.9116 0.0%  Öl 44.2 0.9% 

18.11.2020 23:00:00

Expanded Market Share to 20.8%, Grew Volume 51.2% to 4.6 Billion Parcels

Achieved RMB1.2 Billion Adjusted Net Income Amidst Fierce Competition
ZTO Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China ("ZTO" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020(1). The Company maintained high quality of service and customer satisfaction, and expanded parcel volume market share by 1.9 percentage points to 20.8%.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues were RMB6,638.8 million (US$977.8 million), an increase of 26.1% from RMB5,265.8 million in the same period of 2019.
  • Gross profit was RMB1,391.0 million (US$204.9 million), a decrease of 12.9% from RMB1,596.9 million in the same period of 2019.
  • Net income was RMB1,210.3 million (US$178.3 million), a decrease of 7.4% from RMB1,307.7 million in the same period of 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(2) was RMB1,675.4 million (US$246.8 million), a decrease of 11.2% from RMB1,887.5 million in the same period of 2019.
  • Adjusted net income(3) was RMB1,210.3 million (US$178.3 million), a decrease of 8.2% from RMB1,318.5 million in the same period of 2019.
  • Basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share ("ADS"(4)) were RMB1.53(US$0.23), a decrease of 8.4% from RMB1.67 in the same period of 2019.
  • Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share(5) attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB1.53(US$0.23), a decrease of 9.5% from RMB1.69 in the same period of 2019.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB1,480.4 million (US$218.0 million), compared with RMB1,417.7 million in the same period of 2019.

Operational Highlights for Third Quarter 2020

  • Parcel volume was 4,623 million, an increase of 51.2% from 3,058 million in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Number of pickup/delivery outlets was approximately 30,000 as of September 30, 2020.
  • Number of direct network partners was over 5,150 as of September 30, 2020.
  • Number of line-haul vehicles was over 10,100 as of September 30, 2020, which included approximately 9,250 self-owned vehicles, increased from 9,900 as of June 30, 2020, and approximately 850 vehicles owned and operated by Tonglu Tongze Logistics Ltd., a transportation operator that works exclusively for ZTO.
  • Out of the self-owned trucks, over 7,400 were high capacity 15 to 17-meter-long models as of September 30, 2020, compared to over 7,100 as of June 30, 2020.
  • Number of line-haul routes between sorting hubs was approximately 3,400 as of September 30, 2020, compared to over 3,400 as of June 30, 2020.
  • Number of sorting hubs was 91 as of September 30, 2020, among which 82 are operated by the Company and 9 by the Company's network partners.

(1)  An investor relations presentation accompanies this earnings release and can be found at http://zto.investorroom.com.

(2)  Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses, and further adjusted to exclude the shared-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as the gain on disposal of equity investees and subsidiary which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations.

(3)  Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before share-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as gain on disposal of equity investees and subsidiary in which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations.

(4)  One ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.

(5)  Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure. It is defined as adjusted net income divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted shares, respectively.


Mr. Meisong Lai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZTO, commented "During the third quarter, driven by a steady economic recovery, China express delivery industry maintained its strong growth momentum from previous quarter and achieved a 37.8% parcel volume increase over last year. ZTO grew 51.2% with 4.6 billion parcels and expanded its market share by 1.9 percentage points to 20.8%. Our 3Q performance resulted from consistent focus on investing in infrastructure, improving capacity and operating efficiency on one hand, and at the same time, addressing our network partners' interest and needs fairly so that our entire network can remain stable and thrive." 

Mr. Lai added, "ZTO's recent secondary listing on Hong Kong stock exchange gave us an opportunity to review what contributed to our success in the past and think deep and clear about what's crucial for us to expand our competitive edge and transform ultimately into a world-class comprehensive logistic service provider. We firmly believe in the long-term growth prospects of the express delivery market as well as the tremendous opportunities in the logistic industries in China and overseas. Express delivery has increasingly become an essential part of our daily lives for its ability and potential to efficiently connect a vast array of supply and demand with wide coverage and deep penetration. We are preparing for that pinnacle moment to arrive when the express delivery industry can start to receive deserved payback."      

Ms. Huiping Yan, Chief Financial Officer of ZTO, commented, "Impacted by competition that remained fierce during the period, ZTO's adjusted net income was RMB1.2 billion and the 8.2% decrease was relatively moderate given an 18.4% price decline which was at the low end of the market range of price decline. We were more effective in managing competing priorities of accelerated volume growth and market share gain, sustained network partners' confidence and trust in our brand, and solid corporate earnings. Meanwhile, scale leverage and cost productivity initiatives continued to dampen the impact of price decline where our combined sorting and transportation costs per unit dropped 9.0% or 8 cents, and corporate SG&A cost as a percentage of total revenues remained low at 5.6%."

Ms. Yan added, "Cash from operating activities increased 4.4% to RMB1.48 billion for the quarter.  The cumulative capital spending for the year was RMB6.2 billion as we have accelerated infrastructure development in response to the steady increase in demand. Together with the proceeds received this quarter for our secondary listing in Hong Kong, ZTO has RMB 22.7 billion available cash including those on deposits.  With a strong balance sheet, we intend to further build-out scale and capacity, to support our network partners to expand and grow with us, and to form advantages in comprehensive logistic service capabilities.  

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019


2020


2019


2020



RMB


%


RMB


US$


%


RMB


%


RMB


US$


%



(in thousands, except percentages)

Express delivery services


4,675,993


88.8


5,780,410


851,362


87.1


13,499,267


88.4


14,727,484


2,169,124


86.9

Freight forwarding services


274,356


5.2


481,188


70,871


7.2


913,758


6.0


1,243,759


183,186


7.3

Sale of accessories


276,452


5.3


298,871


44,019


4.5


777,859


5.1


797,084


117,398


4.7

Others


38,959


0.7


78,367


11,543


1.2


72,546


0.5


188,819


27,810


1.1

Total revenues


5,265,760


100


6,638,836


977,795


100


15,263,430


100


16,957,146


2,497,518


100

Total Revenues were RMB6,638.8 million (US$977.8 million), an increase of 26.1% from RMB5,265.8 million in the same period of 2019. Revenue from the core express delivery business increased by 23.4% compared to the same period of 2019, as a combined result of an increase of 51.2% in parcel volume and a decrease of 18.4% in parcel unit price mainly driven by competition and the decrease in average parcel weight. Revenue from freight forwarding services increased by 75.4% compared to the same period of 2019, driven by increased cross border e-commerce demand and improved pricing as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak globally. Revenue from sales of accessories, largely consisting of the sales of thermal paper used for digital waybills' printing, increased by 8.1% due to increased usage of lower-priced single-sheet digital waybill since second half of last year.  Other revenues were mainly derived from financing services and advertising services.



Three Months Ended September 30.


Nine Months Ended September 30.



2019


2020


2019


2020



RMB


% of


RMB


US$


% of


RMB


% of


RMB


US$


% of

revenues

revenues

revenues

revenues



(in thousands, except percentages)

Line-haul transportation cost


1,783,180


33.9


2,446,793


360,373


36.9


5,073,052


33.2


5,740,772


845,524


33.9

Sorting hub operating cost


978,417


18.6


1,353,754


199,386


20.4


2,823,387


18.5


3,573,787


526,362


21.1

Freight forwarding cost


265,426


5.0


447,047


65,843


6.7


893,823


5.9


1,151,319


169,571


6.8

Cost of accessories sold


138,112


2.6


95,007


13,993


1.4


414,169


2.7


281,965


41,529


1.7

Other costs


503,686


9.6


905,283


133,335


13.6


1,433,901


9.4


2,230,528


328,521


13.0

Total cost of revenues


3,668,821


69.7


5,247,884


772,930


79.0


10,638,332


69.7


12,978,371


1,911,507


76.5

Total cost of revenues was RMB5,247.9 million (US$772.9 million), an increase of 43.0% from RMB3,668.8 million in the same period last year.

Line haul transportation cost was RMB2,446.8 million (US$360.4 million), an increase of 37.2% from RMB1,783.2 million in the same period last year. The line-haul transportation cost per parcel declined 9.2% to RMB0.53. The decrease resulted mainly from increased usage of self-owned vehicles with a greater number of higher-capacity trailer trucks. Approximately 86.0% of the line-haul transportation costs were associated with self-owned fleet compared to that of 66.2% in the same period last year.

Sorting hub operating cost was RMB1,353.8 million (US$199.4 million), an increase of 38.4% from RMB978.4 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to (i) an RMB274.0 million (US$40.4 million) increase in labor associated costs, and (ii) an RMB80.3 million (US$11.8 million) increase in depreciation and amortization costs due to the increased number of installed automated sorting equipment. As of September 30, 2020, 300 sets of automated sorting equipment have been placed into service, compared to 208 sets as of September 30, 2019. The sorting hub operating cost per parcel decreased 8.5% to RMB0.29 as a result of increased level of automation and improved economies of scale.

Cost of accessories sold was RMB95.0 million (US$14.0 million), a decrease of 31.2% from RMB138.1 million in the same period last year. The decrease was mainly driven by the increased use of lower-cost single-sheet digital waybills since the second half of 2019.

Other costs were RMB905.3 million (US$133.3 million), an increase of RMB401.6 million (US$59.1 million) compared to the same period last year. The increase was mainly consisted of (i) an increase of RMB304.8 million (US$44.9 million) in dispatching costs serving enterprise customers associated with a similar level of volume increase of 99.7%, and (ii) an increase of RMB80.2million (US$11.8 million) in technology related expenses.

Gross Profit was RMB1,391.0 million (US$204.9 million), a decrease of 12.9% from RMB1,596.9 million in the same period last year. Gross margin rate was 21.0% compared to 30.3% in the same period last year as a net result of competition-led core express delivery ASP decline of 18.4% and related unit cost decline of 6.7%.

Total Operating Expenses were RMB221.8 million (US$32.7 million), compared to RMB196.4 million in the same period last year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB373.7 million (US$55.0 million), increased by 28.5% from RMB290.9 million in the same period last year. The increase was mainly due to (i) an increase of RMB70.1 million (US$10.3 million) in salaries and accrued performance-based bonuses, and (ii) an increase of RMB9.7 million (US$1.4 million) in depreciation and amortization expenses.

Other operating income, net was RMB151.8 million (US$22.4 million), compared to RMB94.5 million in the same period last year. Other operating income mainly consisted of (i) RMB69.0 million (US$10.2 million) ADR fee adjustment, (ii) RMB43.5 million (US$6.4 million) of VAT super deduction recognized, and (iii) government subsidies and tax rebates of RMB24.5 million (US$3.6 million) received.

Income from operations was RMB1,169.1 million (US$172.2 million), a decrease of 16.5% from RMB1,400.5 million for the same period last year. Operating margin rate decreased to 17.6% from 26.6% in the same period last year, derived from the 9.4 percentage points decrease in gross margin rate.

Interest income was RMB96.7 million (US$14.2 million), compared with RMB146.4 million in the same period last year.

Foreign currency exchange loss, before tax was RMB64.4 million (US$9.5 million) in the third quarter of 2020.

Income tax expenses were negative RMB27.8 million (US$4.1 million) compared to RMB266.3 million in the same period last year. An income tax refund of RMB200.7 million (US$29.6 million) was received during the quarter by Shanghai Zhongtongji Network, a wholly-owned subsidiary, for being recognized as a "Key Software Enterprise" that qualified for a preferential tax rate of 10% for tax year 2019.

Net income was RMB1,210.3 million (US$178.3 million), which decreased by 7.4% from RMB1,307.7 million year over year mainly due to intensified price competition while the Company's scale and cost leverage remained strong.

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB1.53(US$0.23), compared to RMB1.67 in the same period last year.

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB1.53(US$0.23), compared with RMB1.69 in the same period last year.

Adjusted net income was RMB1,210.3 million (US$178.3 million), compared with RMB1,318.5 million during the same period last year.

EBITDA was RMB1,675.4 million (US$246.8 million), compared with RMB1,876.7 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB1,675.4 million (US$246.8 million), compared to RMB1,887.5 million in the same period last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB1,480.4 million (US$218.0 million), compared with RMB1,417.7 million in the same period last year.

Business Outlook

The Company makes no changes to its previously stated annual guidance: parcel volume for 2020 is expected to be in the range of 16.2 billion to 17.0 billion, representing a 33.7% to 40.3% increase year over year, and the Company's adjusted net income is expected to be in the range of RMB4.8 billion to RMB5.2 billion, representing a 1.7% to 9.3% decrease year over year. These above estimates are based on management's current and preliminary view and subject to change.

Company Share Purchase

On November 15, 2018, the Company announced a share repurchase program whereby ZTO was authorized to repurchase its own Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs with an aggregate value of up to US$500 million during an 18-month period thereafter. On March 13, 2020, the board of directors of the Company approved the extension of the current share repurchase program to June 30, 2021. The Company expects to fund the repurchases out of its existing cash balance. As of September 30, 2020, the Company has purchased an aggregate of 7,716,436 ADSs at an average purchase price of US$17.33, including repurchase commissions.

Initial Public Offering in Hong Kong

On September 29, 2020, the Company successfully listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange ("HKEX") under the stock code of "2057" with a global offering of 51,750,000 Class A ordinary shares (including the exercise of the over-allotment option on October 22, 2020) at the public offering price of HK$218 per share (the "Global Offering"). The Hong Kong-listed shares are fully fungible with the Company's American depositary shares (ADSs) listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") (one ADS representing one Class A ordinary share). Gross proceeds from the Global Offering before any underwriting fees and other offering expenses, were HK$11,281.5 million (US$1,455.7 million).

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translation of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the exchange rate of RMB6.7896 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on September 30, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Systems.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating ZTO's operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to its U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income help identify underlying trends in ZTO's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company includes in income from operations and net income. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by ZTO's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to compare the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to ZTO's data. ZTO encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Conference Call Information

ZTO's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 (9:00 AM Beijing Time on November 19, 2020).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States:

1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong:

852-5808-1995

Mainland China:

4001-206-115

Singapore:

800-120-5863

International:

1-412-317-6061

Passcode:

2473190

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until November 25, 2020:

United States:

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Passcode:

10149585

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://zto.investorroom.com.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX:2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the Company's unaudited results for the third quarter of 2020, ZTO management quotes and the Company's financial outlook.

These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of its control. The Company's actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the third quarter of 2020 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, the Company may not meet its financial outlook included in this news release and may be unable to grow its business in the manner planned. The Company may also modify its strategy for growth. In addition, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from what it currently anticipates, including those relating to the development of the e-commerce industry in China, its significant reliance on the Alibaba ecosystem, risks associated with its network partners and their employees and personnel, intense competition which could adversely affect the Company's results of operations and market share, any service disruption of the Company's sorting hubs or the outlets operated by its network partners or its technology system. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

 

 

 

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA


Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Comprehensive Income Data:





Three Months Ended Sept 30,


Nine Months Ended Sept 30.



2019


2020


2019


2020



RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$



(in thousands, except for share and per share data)














Revenues


5,265,760


6,638,836


977,795


15,263,430


16,957,146


2,497,518

Cost of revenues

(3,668,821)


(5,247,884)


(772,930)


(10,638,332)


(12,978,371)


(1,911,507)

Gross profit

1,596,939


1,390,952


204,865


4,625,098


3,978,775


586,011

Operating income (expenses):







-





Selling, general and administrative

(290,893)


(373,668)


(55,035)


(1,154,021)


(1,246,140)


(183,537)

Other operating income, net

94,469


151,836


22,363


182,102


455,106


67,030

Total operating expenses

(196,424)


(221,832)


(32,672)


(971,919)


(791,034)


(116,507)

Income from operations

1,400,515


1,169,120


172,193


3,653,179


3,187,741


469,504

Other income (expenses):












Interest income

146,372


96,654


14,236


437,313


337,138


49,655

Interest expense

-


(13,707)


(2,019)


-


(23,132)


(3,407)

Loss on disposal of equity investees and
    subsidiary

-


-


-


(529)


-


-

Foreign currency exchange gain/(loss),
    before tax

28,511


(64,354)


(9,478)


24,850


(45,307)


(6,673)

Income before income tax, and share of
    loss in equity method investments

1,575,398


1,187,713


174,932


4,114,813


3,456,440


509,079

Income tax expense

(266,297)


27,845


4,101


(746,958)


(400,228)


(58,947)

Share of loss in equity method
    investments

(1,420)


(5,268)


(776)


(13,433)


(21,378)


(3,149)

Net income

1,307,681


1,210,290


178,257


3,354,422


3,034,834


446,983

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling
    interests

(153)


(9,271)


(1,365)


(6,700)


(10,762)


(1,585)

Net income attributable to ZTO Express
    (Cayman) Inc.

1,307,528


1,201,019


176,892


3,347,722


3,024,072


445,398

Net income attributable to
    ordinary shareholders












Basic


1.67


1.53


0.23


4.27


3.86


0.57

Diluted


1.67


1.53


0.23


4.26


3.86


0.57

Weighted average shares used in
    calculating net earnings per ordinary
    share/ADS








Basic


782,011,037


784,872,994


784,872,994


784,701,835


783,711,509


783,711,509

Diluted


782,389,377


784,872,994


784,872,994


784,981,054


783,778,138


783,778,138

Other comprehensive income, net of tax
    of nil:











Foreign currency translation adjustment

480,712


(326,880)


(48,144)


429,859


(173,511)


(25,555)

Comprehensive income

1,788,393


883,410


130,113


3,784,281


2,861,323


421,428

Comprehensive income attributable to
    noncontrolling interests

(153)


(9,271)


(1,365.47)


(6,700)


(10,762)


(1,585)

Comprehensive income attributable to
    ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

1,788,240


874,139


128,748


3,777,581


2,850,561


419,843


 

 

 

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets Data:








As of



December 31,


Sept 30, 2020

2019



RMB


RMB


US$



(in thousands)








ASSETS







   Current assets:






      Cash and cash equivalents

5,270,204


16,408,906


2,416,771

      Restricted cash

7,210


8,070


1,189

      Accounts receivable, net

675,567


606,462


89,322

      Financing receivables, net

511,124


1,046,286


154,101

      Short-term investment

11,113,217


4,804,528


707,630

      Inventories

43,845


49,929


7,354

      Advances to suppliers

438,272


711,853


104,845

      Prepayments and other current assets

1,964,506


2,224,856


327,688

      Amounts due from related parties

74,312


63,620


9,370

   Total current assets

20,098,257


25,924,510


3,818,270

   Investments in equity investee

3,109,494


3,271,612


481,856

   Property and equipment, net

12,470,632


16,477,106


2,426,815

   Land use rights, net

2,508,860


4,105,231


604,635

   Intangible assets, net

48,029


43,381


6,389

   Operating lease right-of-use assets

901,956


844,208


124,338

   Goodwill


4,241,541


4,241,541


624,711

   Deferred tax assets

403,587


701,942


103,385

   Long-term investment

946,180


1,472,960


216,944

   Long-term financing receivables, net

549,775


1,355,041


199,576

   Other non-current assets

612,191


465,375


68,542

TOTAL ASSETS

45,890,502


58,902,907


8,675,461













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






   Current liabilities






      Short-term bank borrowing

-


2,084,430


307,003

      Accounts payable

1,475,258


1,468,675


216,312

      Notes payable

-


720,420


106,106

      Advances from customers

1,210,887


1,137,709


167,566

      Income tax payable

80,272


39,269


5,784

      Amounts due to related parties

38,943


21,082


3,105

      Operating lease liabilities

298,728


267,348


39,376

      Acquisition consideration payable

22,942


22,942


3,379

      Dividends payable

1,629


12,304


1,812

      Other current liabilities

3,552,288


4,083,074


601,372

   Total current liabilities

6,680,947


9,857,253


1,451,815

   Non-current operating lease liabilities

504,442


459,518


67,680

   Deferred tax liabilities

207,896


214,382


31,575

   Other non-current liabilities

93,820


-


-

TOTAL LIABILITIES

7,487,105


10,531,153


1,551,070















Shareholders' equity






   Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 10,000,000,000 shares authorized,
      803,551,115 shares issued and 781,947,464 shares outstanding as of
      December 31, 2019; 848,551,115 shares issued and 828,894,733 shares
      outstanding as of September 30, 2020)

517


548


81

   Additional paid-in capital

22,336,594


29,357,326


4,323,867

   Treasury shares, at cost

(1,436,767)


(1,350,529)


(198,911)

   Retained earnings

16,726,540


19,750,612


2,908,951

   Accumulated other comprehensive income

675,720


502,207


73,967

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shareholders' equity

38,302,604


48,260,164


7,107,955

   Noncontrolling interests

100,793


111,590


16,435

Total Equity

38,403,397


48,371,754


7,124,390

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

45,890,502


58,902,907


8,675,460


In June 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments—Credit Losses (Topic 326), which requires all entities to disclose
their current estimate of all expected credit losses. The Group adopted this ASU on January 1, 2020 using the modified retrospective
transition method and no material adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings of 2020 was necessary. The adoption of this
new ASU has no material impact on its consolidated financial position, results of operations or cashflow.


 

 

 

Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Cash Flow Data:





Three Months Ended September 30.


Nine Months Ended September 30.



2019


2020


2019


2020



RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$



(in thousands)














Net cash provided by operating activities

1,417,706


1,480,429


218,044


4,043,780


2,910,490


428,669

Net cash (used in) provided by/ investing
   activities

(4,015,458)


1,179,946


173,787


(1,621,341)


(632,608)


(93,173)

Net cash / provided by (used in) financing
   activities

511,528


8,602,624


1,267,030


(1,995,524)


8,965,576


1,320,487

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash,
   cash equivalents and restricted cash

33,113


(109,243)


(16,090)


9,683


(89,783)


(13,224)

Net (decrease) / increase in cash, cash
   equivalents and restricted cash

(2,053,111)


11,153,756


1,642,771


436,598


11,153,675


1,642,759

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
   at beginning of period

7,112,663


5,277,333


777,267


4,622,954


5,277,414


777,279

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
   at end of period

5,059,552


16,431,089


2,420,038


5,059,552


16,431,089


2,420,038














The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to
the total of the same such amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:

 









 

As of









September 30, 2019


September 30, 2020









RMB


RMB


US$









(in thousands)










Cash and cash equivalents








5,058,640


16,408,906


2,416,771

Restricted cash, current







912


8,070


1,189

Restricted cash, non-current








-


14,113


2,079

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash






5,059,552


16,431,089


2,420,038

 


 

 

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results




Three Months Ended Sept 30,


Nine Months Ended Sept 30.



2019


2020


2019


2020



RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$



(in thousands, except for share and per share data)




Net income

1,307,681


1,210,290


178,257


3,354,422


3,034,834


446,983

   Add:













   Share-based compensation expense

10,800


-


-


305,865


264,154


38,906

   Loss on disposal of equity investees
      and subsidiary, net of income taxes

-


-


-


529


-


-

Adjusted net income

1,318,481


1,210,290


178,257


3,660,816


3,298,988


485,889














Net income

1,307,681


1,210,290


178,257


3,354,422


3,034,834


446,983

   Add:













   Depreciation

288,749


453,818


66,840


843,581


1,254,824


184,816

   Amortization

13,951


25,390


3,740


39,920


58,640


8,637

   Interest expenses

-


13,707


2,019


-


23,132


3,407

   Income tax expenses

266,297


(27,845)


(4,101)


746,958


400,228


58,947

EBITDA


1,876,678


1,675,360


246,755


4,984,881


4,771,658


702,790














   Add:













   Share-based compensation expense

10,800


-


-


305,865


264,154


38,906

   Loss on disposal of equity investees
      and subsidiary, before income taxes

-


-


-


529


-


-

Adjusted EBITDA

1,887,478


1,675,360


246,755


5,291,275


5,035,812


741,696
















Three Months Ended Sept 30,


Nine Months Ended Sept 30.



2019


2020


2019


2020



RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$



(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

Net income attributable to ordinary













   shareholders


1,307,528


1,201,019


176,892


3,347,722


3,024,072


445,398

Add:













Share-based compensation expense


10,800


-


-


305,865


264,154


38,906

Impairment of investment in equity













Loss on disposal of equity investees
   and subsidiary, net of income taxes


-


-


-


529


-


-

Adjusted Net income attributable to
    ordinary shareholders


1,318,328


1,201,019


176,892


3,654,116


3,288,226


484,304














Weighted average shares used in
   calculating net earnings per ordinary
   share/ADS













Basic


782,011,037


784,872,994


784,872,994


784,701,835


783,711,509


783,711,509

Diluted


782,389,377


784,872,994


784,872,994


784,981,054


783,778,138


783,778,138














Net earnings per share/ADS attributable
   to ordinary shareholders













Basic


1.67


1.53


0.23


4.27


3.86


0.57

Diluted


1.67


1.53


0.23


4.26


3.86


0.57














Adjusted net earnings per share/ADS
   attributable to ordinary shareholders













Basic


1.69


1.53


0.23


4.66


4.20


0.62

Diluted


1.69


1.53


0.23


4.66


4.20


0.62

 

 

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@zto.com
Phone: +86 21 5980 4508

 

 

SOURCE ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

