Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’496 -0.1%  SPI 18’653 0.1%  Dow 50’128 0.0%  DAX 24’965.9900 1.0%  Euro 0.9132 -0.4%  EStoxx50 6’048 0.8%  Gold 5’063 2.1%  Bitcoin 53’076 -3.0%  Dollar 0.7667 -1.2%  Öl 69 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: Coca-Cola stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Novo Nordisk-Aktie zieht an: Hims & Hers stoppt Semaglutid-Tablette
Sportradar-Aktie höher: Datenanalysen für NBC Sports Regional Networks
STMicroelectronics-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Milliardenschwere Bestellung von Amazon-Cloudsparte
Micron-Aktie unter Druck: Verliert der Chipkonzern NVIDIA als KI-Kunden?
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Expand Energy Aktie 59901228 / US1651677353

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

09.02.2026 17:05:06

Expand Energy Shares Slide 6% After Announcing Headquarters Relocation

Expand Energy
79.75 CHF -7.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Expand Energy Corp. (EXE) shares fell 5.92 percent, or $6.53, to $103.84 on Monday after the company announced plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Oklahoma City to Houston in mid-2026.

The stock is trading at $103.86, down from a previous close of $110.37. Shares opened at $103.47 and have traded between $100.57 and $105.15 during the session on the Nasdaq. The last bid was $95.99 for 200 shares, while the ask was $113.09 for 200 shares. Trading volume stood at about 1.73 million shares, compared with an average volume of 3.24 million.

Expand Energy's 52-week range is $91.01 to $126.62.

The move will primarily involve executive leadership and is aimed at strengthening relationships with industry and commercial partners, while Oklahoma City will remain a key center for operations.

Nachrichten zu Expand Energy

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten