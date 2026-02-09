Expand Energy Shares Slide 6% After Announcing Headquarters Relocation

(RTTNews) - Expand Energy Corp. (EXE) shares fell 5.92 percent, or $6.53, to $103.84 on Monday after the company announced plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Oklahoma City to Houston in mid-2026.

The stock is trading at $103.86, down from a previous close of $110.37. Shares opened at $103.47 and have traded between $100.57 and $105.15 during the session on the Nasdaq. The last bid was $95.99 for 200 shares, while the ask was $113.09 for 200 shares. Trading volume stood at about 1.73 million shares, compared with an average volume of 3.24 million.

Expand Energy's 52-week range is $91.01 to $126.62.

The move will primarily involve executive leadership and is aimed at strengthening relationships with industry and commercial partners, while Oklahoma City will remain a key center for operations.