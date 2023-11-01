Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
01.11.2023 17:23:51

eXp Realty Unveils Innovative Partnership with HomeHunter To Streamline International Property Search

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, "the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), announced today a new partnership with HomeHunter, an innovative web application designed to improve the home search process for consumers across Europe, the Middle East, South Africa, India, Australia and New Zealand.

HomeHunter is powered by WikiRealty and goes beyond a traditional search tool, providing a personalized, comprehensive and centralized platform for an easy global home search. It goes beyond the limits of individual searches to streamline the hunt for a home, bringing together data from numerous international platforms. It also features an intuitive bookmarking function that allows users to save their favorite properties from different regions and platforms with just a single click, and provides a curated list of property suggestions based on user search history.

"HomeHunter is poised to become a core source for listing data all over the world with unprecedented opportunities,” said Glenn Sanford, founder and CEO of eXp Realty. "We are immensely proud to be the pioneering brokerage to offer our agents access to this tool to improve the home search experience for their clients. It exemplifies our commitment to enhancing our agents' value proposition on an international scale. By streamlining the home-buying process for consumers, this tool empowers eXp Realty agents to allocate more of their time to revenue-generating opportunities.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela® and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 89,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.    

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the availability of incentive programs in international markets and the future value of financial incentive programs. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.
mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia
investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46667153-6cfb-4078-8cac-368b0a36d78b


