eXp Realty Taps Real Estate Veteran Bryon Ellington To Revolutionize Agent-Driven Learning

Award-winning business development, operations leader to serve as Chief Learning Officer in this newly created role

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eX p Realty ®, "the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced the appointment of Bryon Ellington as Chief Learning Officer, responsible for developing custom, agent-driven training and coaching.



Ellington, a seasoned professional with more than 20 years of experience in real estate and coaching, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to eXp Realty. He will focus on developing agent-driven training at every level, setting a new standard for success in the real estate industry.

"Bryon's dedication to agent success aligns perfectly with our values, and he excels at driving growth and new revenue streams,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder and CEO of eXp Realty. "Under his leadership, eXp Realty will become the leading brokerage in training, with a focus on delivering the best education and resources to help our agents excel. Throughout his career, Bryon has helped numerous agents achieve incredible accolades, increase productivity metrics and grow their businesses.”

Ellington’s passion is helping entrepreneurs in the real estate space build businesses beyond their dreams. "I am excited to join the eXp Realty team and contribute to its mission of empowering agents to reach their full potential,” he said. "Whether you are a new agent or lead a massive team, with eXp you can continue to grow your business to exceed your goals.”

Ellington’s impressive tenure includes notable executive roles most recently as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Development Officer at Century 21. He also held positions at Keller Williams, as Chief Product Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the KW Worldwide International Franchising division. Additionally, he served as Chief Learning Officer, where his achievements earned him the distinction of winning the Training magazine T125 Top Training Companies award for four consecutive years and induction into the Hall of Fame.

Earlier in his career, at Anywhere (Realogy), he successfully created and led the training and coaching divisions for all their franchise brands and company-owned operations.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela® and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 89,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

