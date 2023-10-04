Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'754 -0.1%  SPI 14'085 -0.2%  Dow 33'000 0.0%  DAX 15'100 0.1%  Euro 0.9631 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'100 0.1%  Gold 1'820 -0.2%  Bitcoin 25'247 0.0%  Dollar 0.9169 -0.5%  Öl 86.7 -4.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Lonza1384101Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882On113454047Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Idorsia36346343
Top News
Ehemaliger PayPal-CEO: CBDCs oder Stablecoins werden das US-Finanzsystem neu definieren
Aus diesen Gründen kann die Performance vieler Öl-Aktien nicht mit den steigenden Ölpreisen mithalten
Welche Krypto-Lösungen bietet die SEBA Bank
Hohe Cash-Reserven: Diese Titel empfiehlt Goldman Sachs angesichts der schwachen US-Konjunktur
Aufschläge in New York: mittags Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

04.10.2023 19:00:00

eXp Realty Spotlights Top Agents at EXPCON 2023

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, "the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), recognized 39 top agents and teams at the company’s annual EXPCON 2023.

EXPCON 2023, being held Oct. 2-5 in Las Vegas, is the company’s exclusive gathering of the world’s top real estate professionals. This year’s event focused on innovation and leveraging artificial intelligence to drive business.

Glenn Sanford, Founder and CEO of eXp Realty, along with Michael Valdes, Chief Growth Officer, and Leo Pareja, Chief Strategy Officer, proudly acknowledged the outstanding production achievements and contributions of 39 eXp Realty agents and team in 2022. These exceptional agents were recognized across diverse categories, encompassing top individuals and teams based on sides, GCI and volume in the U.S., Canada and internationally.

"Success is not just about one person or one company; it's about creating a community that empowers one another to reach their full potential,” said Sanford. "I am so proud to honor this exceptional group of agents for their outstanding work from last year. As the most agent-centric brokerage on the planet, we are laser-focused on supporting our agents. I speak for the entire eXp community when I thank and congratulate these individuals for their incredible achievements and contributions.”

The winners are:

  • Top Individuals by Sides, U.S.
    • #1 – John Scalia, Florida
    • #2 – Charles "Chuck” Williamson, Wilson, North Carolina
    • #3 – Sheryl Houck, Florida
  • Top Individuals By Sides, Canada
    • #1 – Mark Verzyl, Alberta
    • #2 – Shannon Runcie, Saskatchewan
    • #3 – Rachel Vanderveen, Alberta
  • Top Individuals By Sides, International
    • #1 – Christopher Abraham - Great Britain, UK
    • #2 – Claire Bilton - Great Britain, UK
    • #3 – Mark Buchanan - Great Britain, UK
  • Top Individuals by GCI, U.S.
    • #1 – John Scalia, Florida
    • #2 – Soomin Kim, Austin, Texas
    • #3 – Charles "Chuck” Williamson, Wilson, North Carolina
  • Top Individuals by GCI, Canada
    • #1 –Rachel Vanderveen, Alberta
    • #2 – Zhe Geng, British Columbia
    • #3 – Mark Verzyl, Alberta
  • Top Individuals by GCI, International
    • #1 – Leigh Martinuzzi, Australia
    • #2 – Christopher Abraham, Great Britain, UK
    • #3 – Bjorn Kunzel, Australia
  • Top Individual by GCI, eXp Commercial
    • Yoshimi Asano, Texas
  • Top Individuals by Volume, U.S.
    • #1 – John Scalia, Florida
    • #2 – Chandra Kaladhar Reddy Vennapusa, Bothell, Washington
    • #3 – Chad Hetherman, Huntersville, North Carolina
  • Top Individuals by Volume, Canada
    • #1 –Rachel Vanderveen, Alberta
    • #2 – Zhe Geng, British Columbia
    • #3 – Mark Verzyl, Alberta
  • Top Individuals by Volume, International
    • #1 – Christopher Abraham, Great Britain, UK
    • #2 – Thomas Howe, Great Britain, UK
    • #3 – Claire Bilton, Great Britain, UK
  • Top Teams by Volume, U.S.
    • #1 – The Short Term Shop, 15 markets
    • #2 – #TEAMFAST, Bay Area, California
    • #3 – Beer Home Team, Southern California
  • Top Teams by Volume, Canada
    • #1 –Affinity Real Estate, Ontario
    • #2 – The Jennifer Jones Team, Ontario
    • #3 – Infill Hub Group, Alberta
  • Top Teams by Volume, International
    • #1 – Consultan, Portugal
    • #2 – One Sixteen Group, Puerto Rico
    • #3 – Nuno Venceslau - Luxury Real Estate, Portugal
  • Top Teams by Sides, U.S.
    • #1 – The Short Term Shop, 15 markets
    • #2 – #TEAMFAST, Bay Area, California
    • #3 – Mark Z Home Selling Team, Metro Detroit, Michigan
  • Top Teams by Sides, Canada
    • #1 – Atkinson Team, Alberta
    • #2 – Infill Hub Group, Alberta
    • #3 – Affinity Real Estate, Ontario
  • Top Teams by Sides, International
    • #1 – James Conyers Team, South Africa
    • #2 – Consultan, Portugal
    • #3 – One Sixteen Group, Puerto Rico
  • Top Teams by GCI, U.S.
    • #1 – The Short Term Shop, 15 markets
    • #2 – #TEAMFAST, Bay Area, California
    • #3 – Beer Home Team, Southern California
  • Top Teams by GCI, Canada
    • #1 – Affinity Real Estate, Ontario
    • #2 – The Jennifer Jones Team, Ontario
    • #3 – Atkinson Team, Alberta
  • Top Teams by GCI, International
    • #1 – One Sixteen Group, Puerto Rico
    • #2 – Team Arnaud Motreff Immobilier, France
    • #3 – Consultan, Portugal
  • Rookies of the Year
    • eXp Realty: Chandra Kaladhar Reddy Vennapusa, Washington
    • International: Monica Rodriguez Garcia, Puerto Rico
    • eXp Canada: Jake Nicolle, Ancaster, Ontario
    • eXp Commercial: Sarah Cooley, North and South Carolina
  • Mentor of the Year
    • Brett Bonner, Washington
  • ICON of Year
    • Michael Weisman, Founder and Team Leader of the Real Property Team at eXp Realty in Portland, Maine
  • Jeffrey Buettner Philanthropist Award
    • Luna Mariah Dietz, Oregon
  • Humanitarian of the Year
    • Jon Pugh, California
  • Woman of Influence
    • Veronica Figueroa, Florida

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela® and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 89,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.    

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb1b7b78-971e-4dc0-8007-f238856d6193.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
Hier die grosse Diskussionsrunde zum Thema: Unsicherheiten, Zinsen, Inflation & Entwicklungschancen mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia ); B. Kovacs ( @Sparkojote ), Lisa Osada ( @Aktiengram ), Robert Halver ( @roberthalver9787 ) und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge mit Robert Halver, Tim Schäfer, Sparkojoten & Aktiengram

Inside Trading & Investment

10:47 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
10:22 Heute Sandoz-Spin-off im Fokus
09:42 Julius Bär: 14.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
09:24 Marktüberblick: Zalando weiter unter Druck
09:23 Am 6. Oktober, 9:00 Uhr - Ferrari 328 GTS, 2.074Km bei Splint Invest! Potenzial: +9,0% p.a.
08:00 Sandoz Spin-Off ging über die Bühne
07:00 Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge mit Robert Halver, Tim Schäfer, Sparkojoten & Aktiengram
29.09.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Siemens Energy, SolarEdge, Vestas Wind Systems
29.09.23 Börse Aktuell – Zaghafte Entspannungssignale
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'187.59 19.19 SSFMFU
Short 11'426.93 13.43 3YSSMU
Short 11'815.33 8.96 6SSMPU
SMI-Kurs: 10'753.87 04.10.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'303.83 19.54 A9SSMU
Long 10'064.06 13.87 COSSMU
Long 9'626.80 8.81 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger zeigt sich am Nachmittag fester
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag ohne grosse Veränderung
Darum neigt der Franken gegenüber Dollar und Euro zu Schwäche - Türkische Lira auf Talfahrt
Novartis-Tochter Sandoz wurde in die Selbständigkeit entlassen: Sandoz-Aktie schliesst am ersten Handelstag über dem Eröffnungskurs
SPI-Wert Meyer Burger-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Meyer Burger-Investment eingefahren
Novartis-Aktie wegen Sandoz-Abspaltung tiefer: Novartis bestätigt eigene Ziele
Anleihen & Dollarstärke im Blick: SMI geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen beendet die Sitzung mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Bärenmodus
Anstieg der US-Zinsen belastet: SMI beendet volatile Sitzung minimal tiefer -- DAX letztlich etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen verlustreich
Partners Group-Aktie fällt zeitweise unter 1'000 CHF: Partners Group entlässt offenbar über 100 Leute
Dufry-Aktie mit Abgaben: Dufry plant Umbenennung in Avolta

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit