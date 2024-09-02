EXOSENS COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF LR TECH, LEADER IN SPECTRORADIOMETER BASED SOLUTIONS

PRESS RELEASE

MÉRIGNAC, FRANCE AND QUEBEC, CANADA – SEPTEMBER, 2nd 2024

Exosens announces the completion of the acquisition of Quebec-based LR Tech, a specialist in FTIR (Fourier Transform Infra-Red) spectroradiometers.





This acquisition will enable Exosens to complete its instruments offering for high-end detectors and imagers, targeting science and environmental markets for major players. It will further strengthen Exosens' position in the field of high-performance instrumentation with proven experience with the world’s main research labs.





Following the recent acquisition of Centronic, this new milestone marks another strategic step in establishing Exosens’ position as a Tech platform accelerating growth and as one of the leaders in the Detection and Imaging markets the Company targets.





Exosens, (Euronext FR001400Q9V2 – EXENS) a high-tech company focused on providing mission and performance-critical amplification, detection and imaging technology, today announces the acquisition of Quebec-based company LR Tech, a specialist developer and manufacturer of FTIR (Fourier Transform Infra-Red) devices.

"With the acquisition of LR Tech, we are consolidating our position in instrumentation, adding FTIR products to our portfolio. Complementarities between TELOPS and LR Tech are a great opportunity to leverage our capabilities to become a major player in high demanding spectroscopy instruments. This new transaction is another key milestone for Exosens furthering its accretive bolt-on strategy by acquisition of skilled companies to accelerate growth.” commented Jérôme Cerisier, CEO of Exosens.

LR Tech, located in Quebec City, is a leading player in the FTIR spectrometry field, providing cutting-edge products with unparalleled performance in resolution, speed, and accuracy, due to deep industry knowhow and long-standing expertise in end markets, such as Defense&Aerospace, Environmental and Meteorology.

"Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for LR Tech’s history. We founded LR Tech in 2003 and it has since become a market leading designer and manufacturer of high performance spectroradiometers for trusted long-term customers such as NASA or DoE (US department of energy). We are recognized for our skills to build instruments with features that need to fulfil stringent quality standards. Joining Exosens is an incredibly fruitful step for our company as this transaction will allow us to strengthen our current market position through the crosspollination of sales forces, R&D and manufacturing support and expertise with TELOPS.” stated Luc Rochette, CEO of LR Tech.

Exosens is a high-tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high-end electro-optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as travelling wave tubes, advanced cameras, neutron & gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor-made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 10 sites, in Europe and North America and with over 1,600 employees.

Exosens is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris ?Ticker: EXENS – ISIN: FR001400Q9V2? and is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment.

