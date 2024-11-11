|
11.11.2024 08:10:00
Exor Press Release - Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
Amsterdam, 11 November 2024
EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) ("Exor” or the "Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 12 August 2024 (the "Second Tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange Europe:
EURONEXT AMSTERDAM
|Trading Date
|Number of ordinary shares purchased
|Average price per share excluding fees (€)
|Total consideration excluding fees (€)
|4 November 2024
|2,133
|97.31
|207,559.03
|5 November 2024
|32,364
|95.12
|3,078,418.37
|6 November 2024
|15,188
|94.64
|1,437,431.81
|TOTAL
|49,685
|4,723,409.21
CBOE DXE
|Trading Date
|Number of ordinary shares purchased
|Average price per share excluding fees (€)
|Total consideration excluding fees (€)
|4 November 2024
|592
|96.70
|57,246.40
|5 November 2024
|8,247
|93.84
|773,867.97
|6 November 2024
|2,895
|94.70
|274,148.10
|TOTAL
|11,734
|1,105,262.47
TURQUOISE EUROPE
|Trading Date
|Number of ordinary shares purchased
|Average price per share excluding fees (€)
|Total consideration excluding fees (€)
|5 November 2024
|524
|94.95
|49,754.27
|6 November 2024
|653
|94.24
|61,537.09
|TOTAL
|1,177
|111,291.36
AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE
|Trading Date
|Number of ordinary shares purchased
|Average price per share excluding fees (€)
|Total consideration excluding fees (€)
|5 November 2024
|1,350
|95.57
|129,024.50
|6 November 2024
|928
|94.80
|87,969.95
|TOTAL
|2,278
|216,994.44
After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €125 million for a total amount of 1,287,107 ordinary shares purchased.
With the purchases described above the Company has completed the second tranche of the share buyback program announced on 12 August 2024 which was a restart of the buyback program announced on 13 September 2023.
As of 11 November 2024, the Company held in total 7,250,871 ordinary shares in treasury (3.28% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.
1 This corresponds to 1.00% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.
Attachment
