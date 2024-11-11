Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
11.11.2024 08:10:00

Exor Press Release - Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

EXOR
99.75 EUR 3.29%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Amsterdam, 11 November 2024

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) ("Exor” or the "Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 12 August 2024 (the "Second Tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange Europe:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
4 November 20242,13397.31207,559.03
5 November 202432,36495.123,078,418.37
6 November 202415,18894.641,437,431.81
TOTAL 49,685 4,723,409.21

CBOE DXE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
4 November 202459296.7057,246.40
5 November 20248,24793.84773,867.97
6 November 20242,89594.70274,148.10
TOTAL11,734 1,105,262.47

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
5 November 202452494.9549,754.27
6 November 202465394.2461,537.09
TOTAL1,177  111,291.36

AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
5 November 20241,35095.57129,024.50
6 November 202492894.8087,969.95
TOTAL2,278  216,994.44

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €125 million for a total amount of 1,287,107 ordinary shares purchased.

With the purchases described above the Company has completed the second tranche of the share buyback program announced on 12 August 2024 which was a restart of the buyback program announced on 13 September 2023.

As of 11 November 2024, the Company held in total 7,250,871 ordinary shares in treasury (3.28% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 1.00% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment


Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’299.18 19.54 B5ES6U
Short 12’540.52 13.91 7CSSMU
Short 13’009.85 8.95 UH7BSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’797.72 08.11.2024 17:31:57
Long 11’326.05 19.54 UBSV0U
Long 11’069.83 13.74 SSRM0U
Long 10’587.71 8.82 SSPM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

