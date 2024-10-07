Exor Press Release - Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Amsterdam, 7 October 2024

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) ("Exor” or the "Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 12 August 2024 (the "Second Tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange Europe:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 30 September 2024 31,715 95.89 3,041,094.26 1 October 2024 29,880 97.15 2,902,830.05 2 October 2024 22,271 97.39 2,169,023.91 3 October 2024 37,960 96.42 3,659,932.38 4 October 2024 29,509 96.52 2,848,232.29 TOTAL 151,335 14,621,112.89

CBOE DXE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 30 September 2024 9,707 96.05 932,382.59 1 October 2024 10,640 97.20 1,034,232.47 2 October 2024 5,925 97.40 577,119.29 3 October 2024 2,436 96.23 234,415.06 4 October 2024 10,699 96.51 1,032,511.27 TOTAL 39,407 3,810,660.69

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 30 September 2024 745 97.04 72,293.31 1 October 2024 802 97.29 78,028.18 2 October 2024 751 97.46 73,195.76 3 October 2024 736 96.45 70,983.52 4 October 2024 868 96.60 83,846.54 TOTAL 3,902 378,347.32

AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 30 September 2024 1,533 97.52 149,503.99 1 October 2024 1,678 97.30 163,276.95 2 October 2024 1,053 97.39 102,555.25 3 October 2024 1,868 96.55 180,354.09 4 October 2024 1,924 96.44 185,551.14 TOTAL 8,056 781,241.42

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €102 million for a total amount of 1,048,478 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 7 October 2024, the Company held in total 7,134,322 ordinary shares in treasury (3.23% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 0.98% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment