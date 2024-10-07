Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
07.10.2024 08:10:00

Exor Press Release - Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

EXOR
96.22 EUR -2.43%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Amsterdam, 7 October 2024

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) ("Exor” or the "Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 12 August 2024 (the "Second Tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange Europe:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
30 September 202431,71595.893,041,094.26
1 October 202429,88097.152,902,830.05
2 October 202422,27197.392,169,023.91
3 October 202437,96096.423,659,932.38
4 October 202429,50996.522,848,232.29
TOTAL 151,335   14,621,112.89

CBOE DXE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
30 September 20249,70796.05932,382.59
1 October 202410,64097.201,034,232.47
2 October 20245,92597.40577,119.29
3 October 20242,43696.23234,415.06
4 October 202410,69996.511,032,511.27
TOTAL 39,407   3,810,660.69

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
30 September 202474597.0472,293.31
1 October 202480297.2978,028.18
2 October 202475197.4673,195.76
3 October 202473696.4570,983.52
4 October 202486896.6083,846.54
TOTAL 3,902   378,347.32

AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
30 September 20241,53397.52149,503.99
1 October 20241,67897.30163,276.95
2 October 20241,05397.39102,555.25
3 October 20241,86896.55180,354.09
4 October 20241,92496.44185,551.14
TOTAL 8,056   781,241.42

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €102 million for a total amount of 1,048,478 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 7 October 2024, the Company held in total 7,134,322 ordinary shares in treasury (3.23% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 0.98% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment


