23.09.2024 08:10:00

Exor Press Release - Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

EXOR
97.72 EUR 0.15%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Amsterdam, 23 September 2024

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) ("Exor” or the "Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 12 August 2024 (the "Second Tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange Europe:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
16 September 202424,08797.522,348,985.92
17 September 202454898.2253,825.60
18 September 202425,42397.662,482,756.79
19 September 20246,52298.73643,909.23
20 September 202427,19797.802,659,880.20
TOTAL 83,777   8,189,357.74

CBOE DXE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
16 September 20248,76797.50854,808.80
17 September 202484497.9882,696.05
18 September 20247,47397.75730,485.75
19 September 20242,75298.76271,783.67
20 September 20245,76697.76563,689.93
TOTAL 25,602   2,503,464.19

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
16 September 202472097.4870,188.05
18 September 202469397.6567,668.40
19 September 202423398.8223,025.69
20 September 202466297.8964,803.51
TOTAL 2,308   225,685.65

AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
16 September 20241,42697.55139,107.73
18 September 20241,41197.68137,831.98
19 September 202434498.7533,969.97
20 September 20241,37597.96134,697.75
TOTAL 4,556   445,607.42

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €79 million for a total amount of 813,009 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 23 September 2024, the Company held in total 6,937,480 ordinary shares in treasury (3.14% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 0.96% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment


