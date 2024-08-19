Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
19.08.2024 08:10:00

Exor Press Release - Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

EXOR
96.22 EUR -0.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Amsterdam, 19 August 2024

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) ("Exor” or the "Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 12 August 2024 (the "Second Tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange Europe:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
12 August 202418,12191.721,662,001.94
13 August 202420,84292.021,917,834.99
14 August 202422,08193.482,064,193.71
15 August 202418,52394.751,755,052.40
16 August 202416,16995.871,550,091.31
TOTAL95,736 8,949,174.35

CBOE DXE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
12 August 202414,26691.721,308,457.55
13 August 20248,09591.85743,507.13
14 August 20246,60893.49617,795.14
15 August 20248,39394.59793,926.60
16 August 20247,79195.92747,300.25
TOTAL45,153 4,210,986.67

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
12 August 20241,65391.73151,626.88
13 August 202463691.9058,445.47
14 August 202470493.2365,635.47
15 August 202461094.2957,515.99
16 August 202468495.7265,472.82
TOTAL4,287  398,696.63

AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
12 August 20241,96091.74179,810.20
13 August 20241,42792.01131,295.27
14 August 202460793.2956,630.00
15 August 20241,47494.44139,200.73
16 August 20241,35695.88130,008.40
TOTAL6,824  636,944.61

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €14 million for a total amount of 152,000 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 19 August 2024, the Company held in total 6,276,471 ordinary shares in treasury (2.84% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 0.87% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment


