17.06.2024 08:10:00

Exor Press Release - Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

EXOR
103.40 EUR -0.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Amsterdam, 17 June 2024

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM


Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) ("Exor” or the "Company”) announces that, under the first tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 15 April 2024 (the "first tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE and Turquoise Europe:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
10 June 202420,62499.402,050,097.78
11 June 202420,95899.152,077,885.10
12 June 202420,61699.552,052,283.63
13 June 202421,08999.472,097,655.35
14 June 202421,02297.202,043,397.26
TOTAL104,309 10,321,319.12

CBOE DXE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
10 June 202411,81199.411,174,164.58
11 June 202412,59199.131,248,186.12
12 June 202412,62599.501,256,174.88
13 June 202413,16199.471,309,152.31
14 June 202413,17797.191,280,638.37
TOTAL63,365 6,268,316.25

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
10 June 202469598.7668,635.84
11 June 202479699.5279,220.47
12 June 202485099.0484,186.72
13 June 2024972100.3697,548.75
14 June 202490797.7888,685.64
TOTAL4,220 418,277.42


After these purchases, the total invested amount under the first tranche is approximately €93 million for a total amount of 914,768 ordinary shares purchased.
As of 17 June 2024, the Company held in total 5,812,312 ordinary shares in treasury (2.63% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.
1 This corresponds to 0.81% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment


