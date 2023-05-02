Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EXOR Aktie
02.05.2023

Exor Chairman Ajay Banga Resigns; Nitin Nohria to be Proposed as New Chairman at AGM

EXOR
72.70 EUR -6.64%
The Chairman and Senior non-executive director of Exor, Ajay Banga, has submitted his resignation today following his nomination as the next President of the World Bank.

As previously announced, Nitin Nohria will be proposed as Exor's new Chairman at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company which will take place on Wednesday 31st May 2023.

Exor CEO John Elkann will act as interim Chairman until Mr. Banga's successor is nominated.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Ajay for the considerable contribution he has made to EXOR and to our thinking on how to build great companies”, commented John Elkann, "We wish him well in his new and critical role for our world”.

