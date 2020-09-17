17.09.2020 03:27:00

Exiger Expands APAC Footprint Opening Office in Australia

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the GRC firm transforming the global fight against financial crime and fraud, is opening its eleventh office in Sydney, Australia to address growing demand for its technology-enabled solutions purpose-built to manage complex regulatory and risk issues at scale.

"Exiger has served many Australia-based companies since its beginning in 2013.  With the increasing complexity of global regulatory demands, we look forward to having an in-country presence to better understand the needs of the Australian market, partner more closely and deploy the best resources Exiger has to offer," said Dan Banes, Managing Director and Asia-Pacific Regional Chair.

At a time when the global economy is experiencing unprecedented uncertainty, many compliance teams are feeling the effects of reduced budgets and headcount while the criticality of their function is increasing at a rapid pace. From tech-enabled risk intelligence to managed services, Exiger is revolutionizing the way companies are managing risk.

Mike Cherkasky, Exiger's Chairman said, "Exiger is fortunate to be expanding our footprint in this environment.  We are thrilled to open our next office in Australia where many of our valued clients are based.  Globally, companies are experiencing a level of consultant fatigue. We recognize the need to provide solutions that will introduce a more sustainable and cost-effective way forward . . . in other words, we are focused on leaving our clients' operations in better shape than we find them."

Exiger will be hosting a virtual launch event to discuss best practices for building compliance resiliency and unveil new features of its award-winning technology. To learn more, sign up here.

About Exiger
Exiger is the global authority on financial crime and fraud revolutionizing the way banks, corporations and governments manage risk through its combination of practical expertise, award-winning technology and process excellence.  In recognition of the growing volume and complexity of data and regulation, Exiger is committed to creating a more sustainable compliance environment through its holistic and innovative approach to problem solving.  Powered by DDIQ and Insight 3PM, Exiger takes an analytics-led, technology-enabled approach to everything we do.  Exiger operates out of 11 offices with more than 500 employees around the world.

Mike Cherkasky, Exiger's Chairman "Exiger is fortunate to be expanding our footprint in this environment. We are thrilled to open our next office in Australia where many of our valued clients are based. Globally, companies are experiencing a level of consultant fatigue. We recognize the need to provide solutions that will introduce a more sustainable and cost-effective way forward . . . in other words, we are focused on leaving our clients' operations in better shape than we find them."

