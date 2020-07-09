09.07.2020 00:31:00

Exide Technologies Announces Stalking Horse Purchase Agreement for Sale of Americas Businesses to EX Holdings, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Quexco Incorporated

MILTON, Ga., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exide Technologies ("Exide" or the "Company"), a global provider of stored energy solutions, today announced that it has entered into a Stock and Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") to sell substantially all of Exide's ongoing Americas business operations to EX Holdings, Inc. ("EX Holdings"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Quexco Incorporated ("Quexco"), a holding company. Quexco is led by Chairman Howard M. Meyers, who has over five decades of experience in the battery industry.

The Agreement provides the Company with a binding bid of approximately $170 million in cash, subject to adjustments, along with the assumption of certain liabilities related to the acquired assets. EX Holdings plans to retain the entirety of the Company's Americas workforce supporting the operations acquired. The transaction is subject to certain conditions outlined in the Agreement.

The agreement with EX Holdings was reached following a robust marketing process. This stalking horse bid for the Americas business complements the already-announced agreement to sell the Company's EMEA and Asia-Pacific business to an ad hoc group of its noteholders.

"After evaluating various attractive bids as part of a comprehensive marketing process, we are pleased to have reached this agreement with EX Holdings to position our Americas business for the long term," said Tim Vargo, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Exide. "We believe moving forward with an agreed offer from a highly experienced industry player who is familiar with our business and has a stated goal of continuing to work with our talented team provides the best opportunity to continue delivering high quality energy storage solutions and service to our customers."

The Agreement contemplates continued operation of the Company's businesses. The agreement is subject under Section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code to higher or better offers and approval by the Bankruptcy Court, and the Company expects to hold an auction for the business this month.

The Company's 23 non-operating properties are excluded from the proposed agreement. Exide continues to collaborate closely with local, state, and federal agencies to achieve an orderly sale or transfer of these properties and ensure they are maintained in a safe and responsible manner.

Additional Information and Advisors
Additional information about Exide's Chapter 11 proceeding can be found at exide.com/2020-restructuring. Vendors with questions can visit https://cases.primeclerk.com/Exide2020/, call a dedicated hotline at 877-429-4840 between the hours of 9 AM and 6 PM Eastern, Monday through Friday, or email Exide2020Info@PrimeClerk.com.

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is serving as legal counsel, Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc. is serving as investment banker, and Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is serving as financial advisor to Exide.

K&L Gates LLP and Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP are serving as legal counsel, and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is serving as financial advisor to EX Holdings.

About Exide Technologies
For more than 130 years, Exide Technologies, LLC (exide.com) has been Powering the World Forward as a global provider of stored electrical-energy solutions for the Transportation and Industrial markets. Headquartered in Milton, Georgia, Exide operates in 80 countries with more than 8,000 employees. Exide produces a range of battery and energy storage systems and specialty applications for the Transportation, Network Power and Motive Power markets and industries including agricultural, automotive, electric, light and heavy-duty truck, marine, materials handling, military, mining, power-sport, railroad, security, telecommunications, utility and uninterruptible power supply (UPS), among others. As one of the world's largest secondary recyclers, the company is committed to environmental sustainability.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Melissa Floyd
Melissa.Floyd@exide.com  
(678) 566-9927

Jeremy Fielding / Nathan Riggs
Kekst CNC
(212) 521-4858 / (212) 521-4804

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exide-technologies-announces-stalking-horse-purchase-agreement-for-sale-of-americas-businesses-to-ex-holdings-a-wholly-owned-subsidiary-of-quexco-incorporated-301090512.html

SOURCE Exide Technologies

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 105.98
0.68 %
ABB 23.00
0.57 %
Lonza Grp 527.20
0.42 %
Swisscom 491.10
0.20 %
Sika 186.65
0.11 %
Swiss Life Hldg 348.80
-1.36 %
Alcon 53.66
-1.47 %
CieFinRichemont 62.32
-1.49 %
The Swatch Grp 189.75
-1.58 %
Adecco Group 44.92
-2.31 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08.07.20
Palm Oil Monthly Update – July 2020
08.07.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
08.07.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt heraus
08.07.20
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Bullen haben geliefert / ABB – Rally noch nicht zu Ende?
07.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Yum! Brands Inc, McDonald"s Corp, Starbucks Corp
06.07.20
Positiver Wochenstart – Geberit im Fokus| BX Swiss TV
06.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.07.20
Schroders: The market/economy disconnect may be less extreme than you think
06.07.20
Schroders: Coronavirus highlights the importance of the employee-employer relationship
02.07.20
Schroders: Palm oil: how bad is it really?
mehr
Positiver Wochenstart – Geberit im Fokus| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: EY-Prüfberichte zu Wirecard könnten bald eingesehen werden - Wirecard-Aktie wechselt Vorzeichen
Bayer-Aktie verliert: US-Richter sieht Teil der Glyphosat-Einigung kritisch
Wall Street schliesst mit Verlusten -- SMI beendet Handel schwächer -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Trump-Regierung skeptisch gegenüber Kryptowährungen - Vormachtstellung des US-Dollar im Fokus
Swiss Tax Report: Ist das Steuerparadies Schweiz in Gefahr?
Wall Street geht fester in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet Handel mit negativen Vorzeichen -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Tesla-Aktie auf Rekordjagd: 1'400-Dollar-Marke kurzzeitig überwunden
Swiss-Mutterkonzern Lufthansa beschliesst zweites Paket ihres Restrukturierungsprogramms
Credit Suisse will sich chinesisches Joint Venture einverleiben - Credit Suisse-Aktie leichter
ASMALLWORLD-Aktie fällt ins Minus: ASMALLWORLD erwartet im Halbjahr Umsatzanstieg und positiven Betriebsgewinn

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht fester in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet Handel mit negativen Vorzeichen -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt notierte am Mittwoch in der Verlustzone. Der DAX bewegte sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Wall Street tendierte zur Wochenmitte letztlich höher. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB