09.01.2020 16:09:00

EXFO to present at Needham Growth Conference

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF), the communications industry's test, monitoring and analytics experts, announced today that CEO Philippe Morin will make a presentation on behalf of the company at the Needham Growth Conference on January 15, 2020, 8:40 a.m. Eastern time, in New York.

Mr. Morin will outline EXFO's investment proposition, market opportunities and competitive advantages to institutional investors on-site. An audio Webcast of the presentation will be available live at www.EXFO.com, under the Investors section. It will also be archived for a limited period.

IR Calendar

  • Needham Growth Conference, January 15, 2020, 8:40 a.m. Eastern time, New York (Audio webcast: www.EXFO.com/investors)

About EXFO
EXFO (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) develops smarter test, monitoring and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers in the global communications industry. Our customers count on us to deliver superior network performance, service reliability and subscriber insights. They count on our unique blend of equipment, software and services to accelerate digital transformations related to fiber, 4G/LTE and 5G deployments. They count on our expertise with automation, real-time troubleshooting and big data analytics, which are critical to their business performance. We've spent over 30 years earning this trust, and today 1,900 EXFO employees in over 25 countries work side by side with our customers in the lab, field, data center and beyond.

EXFO-F

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exfo-to-present-at-needham-growth-conference-300984394.html

SOURCE EXFO Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Guter Jahresstart trotz Irankonflikt | BX Swiss TV
13:30
Ölpreise geben alle Gewinne seit Jahresbeginn wieder ab
09:58
Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08:49
Schwergewichte bremsen SMI ein
08:28
Weekly-Hits: Gold & Tesla
07.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Novartis AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Nachhaltigkeit
07.01.20
Schroders: Stehen Chinas Anleihemärkte vor einem Wendepunkt?
13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
mehr
Guter Jahresstart trotz Irankonflikt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Euro erholt sich zum Franken etwas nach tiefstem Stand seit Frühjahr 2017
SNB erwartet für 2019 Gewinn von knapp 50 Milliarden Franken
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Weitere Anzeigen in der CS-Beschattungsaffäre um Iqbal Khan
Wall Street beendet Tag im Plus -- SMI etwas leichter -- DAX verlässt Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Nahost-Eskalation verunsichert Finanzmärkte - Gold auf Niveau von 2013
Marc A. Thiessen: Das waren Donald Trumps grösste Errungenschaften in 2019
Basilea gibt Wasserstandsmeldung über Cresemba-Umsätze der kommerziellen Partner - Aktie legt kräftig zu
Sika-Aktie fällt: Weiter auf Wachstumskurs und Rekordgewinn in Aussicht gestellt
Portfoliomanager hält die Apple-Aktie für extrem überbewertet
SMI fällt an Nulllinie zurück -- DAX mit Aufschlägen -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit grünen Vorzeichen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fällt an Nulllinie zurück -- DAX mit Aufschlägen -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit grünen Vorzeichen
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Donnerstag zurückhaltend, während der deutsche Leitindex kräftig zulegen kann. In den USA geht es aufwärts. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen im Donnerstagshandel an.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;