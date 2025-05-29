Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’187 -1.1%  SPI 16’792 -1.0%  Dow 42’099 -0.6%  DAX 24’154 0.5%  Euro 0.9353 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’414 0.7%  Gold 3’280 -0.3%  Bitcoin 89’911 0.3%  Dollar 0.8297 0.3%  Öl 65.7 1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Swisscom874251NVIDIA994529
Top News
Diese Titel hatte Jeremy Grantham im ersten Quartal 2025 im Depot
Reliance- und BP-Aktien steigen: Mögliches interesse von Reliance, Apollo und Lone Star an BPs Castrol beflügelt
Top-Investor schichtet um: Bei welcher unterschätzten KI-Aktie Ken Griffin kräftig aufstockte
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie trotzdem in Rot: S&P sieht Deutsche Telekom im Aufwind - Rating-Ausblick positiv
5 Aktien mit Langfrist-Potenzial: Was die Papiere von TSMC, CrowdStrike & Co. so besonders macht
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

29.05.2025 10:40:30

Exercise of Warrants

Vast Resources
0.00 GBP 3.42%
Kaufen Verkaufen

29 May 2025

Vast Resources plc
("Vast” or the "Company”)

Exercise of Warrants

Vast Resources plc, the AIM quoted mining company, announces that it has received notice to exercise warrants over a total of 106,000,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ("Warrant Shares”) at an exercise price of 0.4p per Warrant Share, raising £424,000 for the Company.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the admission of the Warrant Shares to trading on AIM ("Admission”). It is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings in the Warrant Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. on or around 30 May 2025. The issued new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares.

Total Voting Rights
Following Admission, the enlarged issued ordinary share capital of Vast will consist of 3,111,607,357 Ordinary Shares with one voting right per Ordinary Share.

The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury and accordingly the above figure of 3,111,607,357 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.vastplc.com or contact:

Vast Resources plc+44 (0) 20 7846 0974
Andrew Prelea (CEO) 
  
Strand Hanson Limited – Nominated & Financial Adviser+44 (0) 207 409 3494
James Spinney / James Bellman 
  
Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited – Joint Broker+44 (0) 20 7408 4050
Toby Gibbs / James Thomas (Corporate Advisory) 
  
Axis Capital Markets Limited – Joint Broker+44 (0) 20 3206 0320
Richard Hutchinson 
  
St Brides Partners Limitedhttp://www.stbridespartners.co.uk/ +44 (0) 20 7236 1177
Susie Geliher 

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES
Vast Resources plc is a United Kingdom AIM quoted mining company with mines and projects in Romania, Tajikistan, and Zimbabwe.

In Romania, the Company is focused on the rapid advancement of high-quality projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines.

The Company's Romanian portfolio includes 100% interest in Vast Baita Plai SA which owns 100% of the producing Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine, located in the Apuseni Mountains, Transylvania, an area which hosts Romania's largest polymetallic mines. The mine has a JORC compliant Reserve & Resource Report which underpins the initial mine production life of approximately 3-4 years with an in-situ total mineral resource of 15,695 tonnes copper equivalent with a further 1.8M-3M tonnes exploration target. The Company is now working on confirming an enlarged exploration target of up to 5.8M tonnes.

The Company also owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which the Company is looking to bring back into production following a period of care and maintenance. The Company has also been granted the Manaila Carlibaba Extended Exploitation Licence that will allow the Company to re-examine the exploitation of the mineral resources within the larger Manaila Carlibaba licence area.

The Company retains a continued presence in Zimbabwe. The Company is re-engaging its future investment strategy in Zimbabwe and has commenced discussions with further mining concessions in-country alongside its wider portfolio.

Vast has an interest in a joint venture company which provides exposure to a near term revenue opportunity from the Takob Mine processing facility in Tajikistan. The Takob Mine opportunity, which is 100% financed, will provide Vast with a 12.25 percent royalty over all sales of non-ferrous concentrate and any other metals produced.

Also in Tajikistan, Vast has been contracted to develop and manage the Aprelevka Gold mines on behalf of its owner Gulf International Minerals Ltd ("Gulf”) under which Vast is entitled, inter alia, to 10% of the earnings that Gulf receives from its 49% interest in Aprelevka in joint venture with the government of Tajikistan. Aprelevka holds four active operational mining licences located along the Tien Shan Belt that extends through Central Asia, currently producing approximately 11,600oz of gold and 116,000 oz of silver per annum. It is the intention of the Company to assist in increasing Aprelevka’s production from these four mines closer to the historical peak production rates of approximately 27,000oz of gold and 250,000oz of silver per year from the operational mines.


Nachrichten zu Vast Resources PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vast Resources PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Trane Techn., Cintas & Deutsche Boerse mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Trane Technologies
✅ Cintas
✅ Deutsche Boerse

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio:

Inside Trading & Investment

28.05.25 Logo WHS Nordson Aktienanalyse – Präzisionstechnologien für die Bau-, Elektronik-, Energie-, Haushaltsgeräte-, Medizin-, Transport-, Verbrauchsgüter- und Verpackungsindustrie
28.05.25 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
28.05.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Weltraumwirtschaft – Drang nach oben/US-Fastfoodketten – Gedämpfter Appetit
28.05.25 Marktüberblick: Zalando gesucht
28.05.25 Die Skepsis überwiegt
28.05.25 3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio:
27.05.25 Julius Bär: 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Bayer AG
27.05.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Partners Group, Sandoz, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’651.48 18.74 B0LSNU
Short 12’883.91 13.50 SS4MTU
Short 13’353.35 8.78 B02SIU
SMI-Kurs: 12’186.74 28.05.2025 17:30:26
Long 11’718.54 19.68 BQUSIU
Long 11’422.01 13.27 BH2SIU
Long 10’974.07 8.85 BAOSEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rüstungsaktien auf Rekordkurs: RENK und HENSOLDT klettern weiter
TecDAX-Wert HENSOLDT-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet HENSOLDT Aktionären eine Freude
DAX 40-Wert Rheinmetall-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Rheinmetall-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren
USA holen tonnenweise Gold ins Land: Warum das ein Alarmsignal sein könnte
DOTTIKON-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: DOTTIKON ES wieder auf Wachstumspfad
NVIDIA-Aktie mit Plus: NVIDIA wächst bei Umsatz und Gewinn stärker als erwartet
Diese Titel hatte Jeremy Grantham im ersten Quartal 2025 im Depot
Start ins Börsenjahr: So positionierte sich Stanley Druckenmiller im ersten Quartal 2025
Zurückhaltung vor NVIDIA-Bilanz und Fed-Protokoll: US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX nach Rekordhoch letztlich im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich im Minus
NEL ASA Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Mittag vermehrt von NEL ASA

Top-Rankings

In diese Positionen hat Starinvestor Michael Burry Q1 2025 investiert
Portfolio-Einblick
Bildquelle: Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images
Diese Titel hatte Jeremy Grantham im ersten Quartal 2025 im Depot
"Mehr ist mehr" schien das Motto des Investors im vergangenen Quartal gewesen zu sein, denn Gran ...
Bildquelle: Lane Turner/Boston Globe/Getty Images
Start ins Börsenjahr: So positionierte sich Stanley Druckenmiller im ersten Quartal 2025
Stetige Veränderung im Depot des milliardenschweren US-Investors Stanley Druckenmiller zeigt sic ...
Bildquelle: TunedIn by Westend61 / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}