Exer Urgent Care Opens New Medical Facility In West Hills And Continues Expansion In Southern California

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Exer Urgent Care opened a new medical facility located in the Platt Village near Victory Boulevard and Platt Avenue in the West Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif. Exer Urgent Care is the ER alternative that is built and staffed by ER doctors to offer patients more medical services than most urgent care centers.

"A world of thanks and gratitude to our incredible team and our partners who have worked tirelessly for months to get us here today. Now with the flu season upon us we're ready to help serve West Hills and the surrounding communities with an ER alternative that is built and staffed by ER Doctors and is ideal for all non-life-threatening conditions," said Rob Mahan, CEO at Exer.

"Here in California nearly one-third of hospital ER visits are not considered to be true medical emergencies. Californians tell us they want quality healthcare that's affordable and is easy to access with minimal waiting. That's why at Exer, we are working to create convenient access to ER doctors in affordable and caring environments. We staff each Exer facility with ER doctors who have years of experience in emergency rooms and we equip them with the tools they need to stabilize and treat patients on the spot," said Mahan.

With on-site X-Ray, IV, Lab, Splinting, Laceration Rooms, Diagnostics and other on-site services at each location, Exer is designed for those whose conditions become urgent or serious but non-life threatening.

Mahan says Exer centers can handle 80 percent of the cases seen daily in a local ER, for a fraction of the price and with minimal waiting. He added that by partnering and working hand-in-hand with the ER departments of local hospitals across Southern California, we're helping Californians save time and money by reducing unnecessary visits and transports to local ERs.

"As we continue to take on more of the less acute patients, we are easing a burden being felt daily by local ERs in California. Less trips to the ER indicates that more patients are accessing the level of care they need, in less time, which creates savings for both patients and providers across the healthcare industry," Mahan added.

Exer West Hills is the company's 15th location in Southern California and 11th grand opening since an aggressive expansion began in August of 2016. Mahan confirmed the company will open a new center in Camarillo on December 18th of this year, and plans are underway to open several facilities next year including a location in Culver City set to open in January.

In addition to Exer West Hills, other locations include: Rolling Hills Estates, Westwood, La Cañada Flintridge, Pasadena, Canyon Country, Westlake Village, Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach, Beverly Hills, Calabasas, Newbury Park, Northridge, Sherman Oaks and Stevenson Ranch. Each facility is open seven days-a-week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with little-to-no waiting and last patients are registered daily at 8:30 p.m. Exer accepts most PPOs, most HMOs, Medicare and offers affordable payment options for those with minimal or no health insurance.

For more information about Exer Urgent Care including new location and employment opportunities, visit www.ExerUrgentCare.com.

ABOUT EXER URGENT CARE:

Exer Urgent Care was founded by Cherlin Johnson, M.D., Deann Hampton and lead investor James Fay on May 15, 2013 with a common vision that some patients who are receiving care in an emergency room, could be better served in a more convenient, high-quality and affordable urgent care environment. For more information on Exer Urgent Care, visit ExerUrgentCare.com.

