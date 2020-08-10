<
10.08.2020 16:14:00

Exelon Joins EPRI and GTI in Initiative Accelerating Low-Carbon Energy Technologies

Exelon Corporation today announced its sponsorship of an Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and Gas Technology Institute (GTI) five-year initiative to accelerate the development and demonstration of low-carbon energy technologies. Exelon’s sponsorship of the Low-Carbon Resources Initiative (LCRI) is part of the company’s commitment to collaboration between the electric, gas and generation sectors to advance clean-energy solutions for customers and communities.

Through its sponsorship of the Low-Carbon Resources Initiative, Exelon will advance clean energy research and development across the electric and gas sectors. The LCRI seeks to identify and accelerate fundamental development of promising technologies, demonstrate and assess the performance of key technologies and processes, and inform key stakeholders and the public about technology options and pathways to a potential low-carbon future.

"As America’s largest clean energy company, Exelon is ideally suited to join forces with LCRI to advance deep decarbonization technologies,” said Ken Cornew, president and CEO, Exelon Generation, and a member of the EPRI board. "We are leveraging cutting-edge research, technology and innovation every day to power a low-carbon future for our customers and communities, and this initiative will align and multiply our industry’s collective efforts to work toward a healthier planet.”

Sponsorship of the Low-Carbon Resources Initiative is the latest in a series of ongoing commitments Exelon has made to lead on clean energy solutions and innovation to combat the impact of climate change. Exelon’s six electric and gas utilities – serving 10 million customers --announced this summer that they will electrify half of their vehicle fleet by 2030. This past year, Exelon announced its new $20 million Climate Change Investment Initiative to cultivate startups working on new technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change.

"To achieve a clean energy future, we need to look at all options, including new technologies,” said Calvin Butler, Exelon Utilities CEO. "Every day, our employees are reimagining the energy future across our electric and gas utilities, because we know we must drive progress to ensure our customers have equitable access to clean energy solutions. The work that EPRI and GTI are doing with the Low-Carbon Resources Initiative will help us bring that innovation to fruition in the years ahead.”

Learn more about the LCRI at LowCarbonLCRI.com

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2019 revenue of $34 billion. Exelon serves approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 31,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including three fourths of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Exelon Corp. 35.83 2.07% Exelon Corp.

