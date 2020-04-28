Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend

The Board of Directors of Exelon Corporation declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.3825 per share on Exelon’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, to shareholders of record of Exelon as of 5 p.m. Eastern time on Friday, May 15, 2020.

About Exelon Corporation

Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2019 revenue of $34 billion. Exelon serves approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with 31,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including three fourths of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.

