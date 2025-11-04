Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’198 -0.3%  SPI 16’908 -0.4%  Dow 47’337 -0.5%  DAX 23’823 -1.3%  Euro 0.9297 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’622 -1.0%  Gold 3’986 -0.4%  Bitcoin 84’169 -2.2%  Dollar 0.8093 0.2%  Öl 64.1 -1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Santhera-Aktie höher: Daten bestätigen verbessertes Sicherheitsprofil von AGAMREE bei DMD
Diginex-Aktie bleibt volatil: KI-Plattform für nachhaltiges Wachstum
Spotify-Aktie gesucht: Stärkerer Nutzerzuwachs als erwartet
S&P 500 bleibt in KI-Hand: Aktien von NVIDIA, Apple, Microsoft & Co. dominieren weiter - Jefferies sieht Potenzial in 2026
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie leichter: Milliardeninvestition in KI-Fabrik - Gemeinschaftsprojekt mit NVIDIA
Suche...

Exelon Aktie 1029733 / US30161N1019

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

04.11.2025 13:48:43

Exelon Corp Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

Exelon
37.86 CHF 2.75%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Exelon Corp (EXC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $875 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $707 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Exelon Corp reported adjusted earnings of $874 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.0% to $6.705 billion from $6.154 billion last year.

Exelon Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $875 Mln. vs. $707 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.86 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $6.705 Bln vs. $6.154 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.64 - $2.74