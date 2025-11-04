Exelon Aktie 1029733 / US30161N1019
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
04.11.2025 13:48:43
Exelon Corp Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Exelon Corp (EXC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $875 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $707 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Exelon Corp reported adjusted earnings of $874 million or $0.86 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 9.0% to $6.705 billion from $6.154 billion last year.
Exelon Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $875 Mln. vs. $707 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.86 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $6.705 Bln vs. $6.154 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.64 - $2.74
Nachrichten zu Exelon Corp.
|
03.11.25
|S&P 500-Papier Exelon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Exelon von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
03.11.25
|Ausblick: Exelon präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
27.10.25
|S&P 500-Titel Exelon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Exelon von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
20.10.25