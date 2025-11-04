Exelixis, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $193.57 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $117.97 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Exelixis, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $217.89 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $597.75 million from $539.54 million last year.

Exelixis, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $193.57 Mln. vs. $117.97 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.69 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $597.75 Mln vs. $539.54 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.30 - $2.35 Bln