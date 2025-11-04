Exelixis Aktie 1069927 / US30161Q1040
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
04.11.2025 23:05:55
Exelixis, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $193.57 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $117.97 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Exelixis, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $217.89 million or $0.78 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $597.75 million from $539.54 million last year.
Exelixis, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $193.57 Mln. vs. $117.97 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.69 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $597.75 Mln vs. $539.54 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.30 - $2.35 Bln
Nachrichten zu Exelixis Inc.
|
16:02
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Exelixis-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Exelixis-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.ch)
|
03.11.25
|Ausblick: Exelixis präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
28.10.25