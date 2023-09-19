EXEL Industries: Number of shares and voting rights as of August 31, 2023

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'069 -0.2%  SPI 14'515 -0.3%  Dow 34'394 -0.7%  DAX 15'664 -0.4%  Euro 0.9595 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'243 -0.1%  Gold 1'932 -0.1%  Bitcoin 24'399 1.6%  Dollar 0.8977 0.1%  Öl 94.7 0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Lonza1384101Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Tesla11448018Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Arm129235510Partners Group2460882Holcim1221405
Top News
Hoffnung auf erste Zinssenkung der Fed: Börsenkennerin rechnet zuvor mit "massiven Schmerzen"
Tesla-Rivale Lucid prüft Eintritt in chinesischen Markt - umkämpftes Absatzgebiet
Meyer Burger-Aktie, ARYZTA-Aktie & Co.: Diese Schweizer Aktien waren seit dem Corona-Einbruch die besten Performer
HUGO BOSS-Aktie deutlich tiefer: Mike Ashley reduziert Anteile an HUGO BOSS
Lonza-Aktien mit Erholungsversuch nach gestrigem Kursrutsch - Impfstoffproduktion für Moderna in Visp eingestellt
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Exel Industries Aktie [Valor: 526776 / ISIN: FR0004527638]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.09.2023 18:49:14

EXEL Industries: Number of shares and voting rights as of August 31, 2023

Exel Industries
49.90 EUR -1.77%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EXEL Industries
A French Société Anonyme with a share capital of €16,969,750
Registered office: 54, rue Marcel Paul - 51206 Epernay Cedex - France
Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. 095 550 356

Number of shares and voting rights
Article 223-16 of the AMF regulation

Date Total number of shares comprising the share capital Total number of voting rights
August 31, 2023

  		6,787,900

  		Theoretical voting rights: 10,854,146
Exercisable voting rights*: 10,849,569

* After deduction of shares without voting rights

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.