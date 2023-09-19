|
19.09.2023 18:49:14
EXEL Industries: Number of shares and voting rights as of August 31, 2023
Exel Industries
49.90 EUR -1.77%
EXEL Industries
A French Société Anonyme with a share capital of €16,969,750
Registered office: 54, rue Marcel Paul - 51206 Epernay Cedex - France
Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. 095 550 356
Number of shares and voting rights
Article 223-16 of the AMF regulation
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|AMS AG / Logitech
|128206829
|52.00 %
|19.00 %
|Amazon.com Inc. / Zalando SE
|128210911
|60.00 %
|14.00 %
|Julius Baer Group / Partners Group Hldg. AG / Temenos AG
|128206830
|59.00 %
|14.00 %
|Date
|Total number of shares comprising the share capital
|Total number of voting rights
| August 31, 2023
| 6,787,900
|Theoretical voting rights: 10,854,146
|Exercisable voting rights*: 10,849,569
* After deduction of shares without voting rights
Attachment
Werbung