Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’009 0.1%  SPI 16’043 0.1%  Dow 41’954 -0.9%  DAX 19’104 -0.1%  Euro 0.9377 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’970 0.3%  Gold 2’640 -0.2%  Bitcoin 53’115 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8535 -0.1%  Öl 79.6 -2.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger Technology135706599Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
DKSH-Aktie: Partnerschaft mit R-Biomeds für den kambodschanischen Markt
R&S-Aktie: Restliche Optionsscheine sollen vorzeitig abgelöst werden
Relief-Aktie: Vielversprechende erste Ergebnisse bei Hauterkrankungen
Weshalb der Franken zu Euro und Dollar wenig verändert tendiert
74 Windkraftanlagen: Nordex sichert sich Aufträge in Kanada
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Exel Industries Aktie [Valor: 526776 / ISIN: FR0004527638]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.10.2024 08:21:00

EXEL Industries: Number of shares and voting rights as of 09.30.2024

Exel Industries
49.60 EUR -1.98%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EXEL Industries
A French Société Anonyme with a share capital of €16,969,750
Registered office: 54, rue Marcel Paul - 51206 Epernay Cedex - France
Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. 095 550 356

Number of shares and voting rights
Article 223-16 of the AMF regulation

Date Total number of shares comprising the share capital Total number of voting rights
September 30, 2024

  		6,787,900

  		Theoretical voting rights: 11,391,721
Exercisable voting rights*: 11,387,046

* After deduction of shares without voting rights

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Exel Industries SA (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Exel Industries SA (A)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.