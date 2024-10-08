|
EXEL Industries: Number of shares and voting rights as of 09.30.2024
Exel Industries
EXEL Industries
A French Société Anonyme with a share capital of €16,969,750
Registered office: 54, rue Marcel Paul - 51206 Epernay Cedex - France
Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. 095 550 356
Number of shares and voting rights
Article 223-16 of the AMF regulation
|Date
|Total number of shares comprising the share capital
|Total number of voting rights
| September 30, 2024
| 6,787,900
|Theoretical voting rights: 11,391,721
|Exercisable voting rights*: 11,387,046
* After deduction of shares without voting rights
Attachment
