Executive Speakers Bureau Expands Operations, Opens Office in Orlando, FL

ORLANDO, Fla., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top global speakers bureau, Executive Speakers Bureau, is expanding offices into Orlando, FL to address the growing need of event planners in the area.

"As Executive Speakers Bureau continues to grow, we are excited to announce our expansion into Orlando," says Executive Speakers President, Richard Schelp. "Since Orlando is one of the largest markets for meetings & events it is the perfect location to be able to serve meeting planners, clients and speakers."

Executive Speakers Bureau is a global speakers bureau representing innovative business keynote speakers who want to share their passion, creativity and expertise to audiences around the world. Founded in 1993, Executive Speakers Bureau is known as the premier speakers bureau for keynote speakers leading the way in innovation, technology, business, and customer service.

Founder & Co-owner, Angela Schelp adds, "Since our founding in 1993, it has always been our goal to delight our clients with exceptional service. We feel this expansion into Orlando will allow us to even further enhance relationships with our clients and keynote speakers."

Clients who use Executive Speakers Bureau for their keynote speaker needs appreciate the personal guidance throughout their keynote selection process and the premium customer service throughout their event management and logistics, providing peace of mind, free of charge.

"I am banging my head against the wall right now for all the times I have done this without using Executive Speakers Bureau. This is amazing and such a time saver. Thank you." - Event Planner and New ESB Client

Executive Speakers has hired Sales Executive, Shari Nein, to manage the Orlando operations. Shari holds a BS in Hospitality from Arizona State and worked in meeting planning right out of college in Washington DC, San Diego and San Francisco where she was an active member of Meeting Planners International. Shari also has additional experience in negotiating sponsorships and endorsements for athletes and selling advertising for sports and news talk radio stations.

Nein credits much of her personal growth and professional success to the value gained from sales, motivational, leadership and diversity speakers from sitting in multiple sales conferences throughout her career. "I look forward to helping others with their keynote speaker needs in Florida, so they can also reap the benefits of learning from industry leaders and experts as I have."

For more information on Executive Speakers Bureau visit https://www.executivespeakers.com. To book your keynote speaker for your next Orlando conference or event, please contact Shari Nein at (407) 804-2520 or shari@executivespeakers.com.

