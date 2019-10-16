16.10.2019 16:08:00

Executive Producer Rosario Dawson Presents Nana Ghana's Timely Documentary Celebrating the Female Voice, LA WOMAN RISING

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LA WOMAN RISING, a documentary by Nana Ghana, described as "a love letter to the real and diverse women of Los Angeles," includes original poems narrated by Executive Producer Rosario Dawson. Releasing worldwide on October 18, 2019, on iTunes, major VOD services, and DVD through Giant Pictures, the film will also have limited theatrical engagements at the Laemmle Music Hall in Beverly Hills.

Named "One to watch" at Sundance 2018 by PEOPLE and ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY for her performance in WHITE RABBIT, first-time documentary director Nana Ghana gracefully captures the morning rituals and untold stories of struggle and success, as 50 Los Angeles women reveal what truly motivates them to wake up each morning. LA WOMAN RISING is also produced by Nana Ghana and Chris Panizzon, whose previous credits include POLITICAL ANIMALS and WHITE RABBIT. Special appearances include Megalyn Echikunwoke, Mia Schaikewitz of SUNDANCE CHANNEL's Push Girls, and Laganja Estranja, as well as original music from The Pixies' Paz Lenchantin.

This all-female, intersectional feature documentary celebrates its premiere at Saban Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 6pm in partnership with advocacy organizations, PLANNED PARENTHOOD LA, THE UNITED STATE OF WOMEN, and WOMEN IN FILM  to include panel moderated by WIF's Executive Director Kirsten Schaffer, featuring Rosario Dawson, Nana Ghana, and several of the film's subjects.

"While I grew up in Ghana in a house full of women, I finally became a 'woman' in LA. My first lesson was that a woman is another woman's natural ally," explains Director Nana Ghana. "With this film, my goal was to achieve a distinct tone that celebrates the feminine spirit  a raw visualization of empathy."

Executive Producer Rosario Dawson says, "I'm excited to join forces with Nana to spotlight the awakening of previously unheard female voices from around the globe."

From October 18th – 24th, LA WOMAN RISING will host a community screening series, highlighting the film's major themes, and creating vibrant opportunities to celebrate the female voice  through curated panels, special performances and interactive programming.

Click here for more information and press kit.

CONNECT WITH LA WOMAN RISING
INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK

CONTACT:
Danielle Herring
HTPR Group
danielle@htprweb.com
(310) 734-8241

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/executive-producer-rosario-dawson-presents-nana-ghanas-timely-documentary-celebrating-the-female-voice-la-woman-rising-300939468.html

SOURCE LA WOMAN RISING

