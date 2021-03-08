Executive Partnership Between MGMA and Jackson Physician Search Enhances Physician Recruitment and Retention

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. and ATLANTA, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) and Jackson Physician Search, a firm specializing in the permanent recruitment of physicians, physician leaders and advanced practice providers throughout the U.S., today announced an extended executive partnership to provide physicians and medical practices with consultative resources and recruitment solutions to operate more efficiently and optimize the level of care to patients.

As a trusted organization of more than 40 years, Jackson Physician Search implements proven recruitment methodologies coupled with personalized service. Despite challenges brought on by COVID-19, the firm has continued to be successful in helping MGMA members fill key provider and leadership positions.

The demand for physicians continues to outpace supply, which has exacerbated staffing shortages in medical practices for years. Physician vacancies have been particularly troublesome during the pandemic, as physicians are already facing increasing levels of stress, disengagement and burnout. Asking physicians and their teams to pick up further slack to help ensure high-quality levels of patient care and satisfaction could put medical practices at risk of losing their physicians to early retirement or another employer in the long run. This is why accelerating the recruitment cycle has become imperative.

"When we transitioned to a 100% digital sourcing model more than a decade ago, we were driven by our commitment to providing a more effective, efficient and transparent recruitment experience for our healthcare partners," said Tony Stajduhar, president of Jackson Physician Search. "Looking back at 2020, during a time when there were fewer recruitment engagements across the industry, this strategic shift in candidate acquisition enabled us to make a record number of placements and perfectly positioned our clients to continue filling critical vacancies."

To help physicians and medical practices as they recruit and hire talent, MGMA and Jackson Physician Search have created resources to address the tight physician market, the competitive landscape, and hiring during and after the pandemic.

Additionally, Jackson Physician Search was a key contributor to MGMA's Medical Practice Excellence Conference, A Virtual Experience, in October 2020, sharing educational sessions on physician staffing, upcoming physician retirements and improving the physician interview experience, while facilitating discussions about physician burnout and wellness during COVID-19 and in the post-pandemic world.

"Last year, when physicians and their medical practices needed frontline help, advice and resources, we partnered with Jackson Physician Search to provide support and tools that helped our members overcome financial and operational hurdles," said Halee Fischer-Wright, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACMPE, president and CEO of MGMA. "Our goals are well aligned, and I look forward to continuing our partnership to help practices recover and recruit so they can be successful in their markets."

Set to be released in Fall of 2021, the organizations are partnering to gather original quantitative and qualitative research and data on physician and advanced practice provider (APP) staffing. The focus will be on addressing the toughest industry challenges to help medical practices recruit the physicians and APPs needed to meet patient demand and achieve or exceed revenue goals.

About Jackson Physician Search

Jackson Physician Search is an established industry leader in physician recruitment and pioneered the recruitment methodologies standard in the industry today. The firm specializes in the permanent recruitment of physicians, physician leaders and advanced practice providers for hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers and medical groups across the United States. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., the company is recognized for its track record of results built on client trust and transparency of processes and fees. Jackson Physician Search is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. For more information, visit www.jacksonphysiciansearch.com.

About MGMA

Founded in 1926, the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is the nation's largest association focused on the business of medical practice management. MGMA consists of 15,000 group medical practices ranging from small private medical practices to large national health systems representing more than 350,000 physicians. MGMA helps nearly 60,000 medical practice leaders and the healthcare community solve the business challenges of running practices so that they can focus on providing outstanding patient care. Specifically, MGMA helps its members innovate and improve profitability and financial sustainability, and it provides the gold standard on industry benchmarks such as physician compensation. The association also advocates extensively on its members' behalf on national regulatory and policy issues. To learn more, go to MGMA.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

