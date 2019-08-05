Executive changes at Scentsy

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Scentsy, Inc., celebrates 15 years in business, Heidi and Orville Thompson, former President and CEO of Scentsy, have announced they will share the title of Co-CEO, and former General Manager of Emerging Markets Dan Orchard will be President, effective immediately.

In the past year, Heidi and Orville Thompson have been able to scale back their day-to-day involvement in many areas, as Scentsy executives and their teams are operating at a higher level and in a more integrated way than ever before. This has helped the Thompsons focus on long-term, high-level contributions that will help shape Scentsy's future growth in the most meaningful ways.

"Since we started Scentsy 15 years ago, the two of us have worked side-by-side, leading the growth and development of the company while contributing our own strengths and passions," said Heidi Thompson, Scentsy Co-CEO. "Despite having two different titles, we've always acted as Co-CEOs. So, now we're making it official."

To help ensure Scentsy's success far into the future, Dan Orchard has been named Scentsy's new President. Orchard has long been an integral part of Scentsy's Executive team. With his 10-year history of strong engagement and interactions with Consultants in multiple roles, his leadership in international expansion, and his direct experience across all Consultant-facing functions of the business, Orchard is uniquely qualified to take on this position. Currently living in Australia, Orchard and his family will move back to the United States in the next few months to work from the home office in Meridian, Idaho.

About Scentsy

Scentsy, Inc. (www.scentsy.com) features safe, fragrant alternatives to traditional wicked candles, on-the-go fragrances, laundry care, inventive cleaning solutions and luxurious personal care products for women, men, kids and pets. Scentsy products are sold through a network of Independent Consultants running home-based businesses throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

