Exclusive Interview with Regina Vanderlinde, President of the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV)

YANTAI, China, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During the afternoon of June 29, Regina Vanderlinde, President of the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV), in China to attend the VinChina 12th Yantai International Wine Expo, was interviewed at the Yantai International Exposition Center. The event was hosted by Gao Jingtao, Head of the Yantai Vine and Wine Industry Development Service Center.

Ms. Vanderlinde offered her ideas about the theme of the expo this year "Let's make Chinese Wine the Wine of the World". She said she believes the Chinese wine market has great potential, and that this expo has allowed her to further experience the outstanding quality and unique charm of Chinese wines. Ms. Vanderlinde also enthusiastically acknowledged the unique status of Yantai as the only international vine & wine city in Asia, and she particularly noted its achievement in regional development and brand building. She finished up by saying she expected that Chinese wines would become known to the world as a result of this expo, fulfilling the Open, Integration and Sharing theme.

Image Attachments Links:

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=340128