23.05.2020 12:00:00

Exchange Bondholder Group Corrects Misstatements and Provides Update Regarding Negotiations

NEW YORK, May 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Hoc Group of Argentina Exchange Bondholders (the "Exchange Bondholder Group") today issued the following statement:

The Republic of Argentina has invited certain representatives of the Exchange Bondholder Group to sign a non-disclosure agreement in contemplation of engaging in negotiations with the Ministry of Economy regarding Argentina's debt restructuring. It is understood that representatives of certain other creditor groups have also been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements for the same purpose. 

Contrary to comments from unnamed sources in the Argentine media, the Exchange Bondholder Group remains committed to the comprehensive restructuring proposal it submitted to Argentina on May 15, 2020 and has made available on the Group's website.  A detailed explanation of the Exchange Bondholder Group counterproposal can also be found on its website.  This proposal provides significant debt relief to Argentina and beyond doubt provides a sustainable debt structure for Argentina in respect of Exchange Bonds, and represents a good faith compromise while protecting key rights of Exchange Bondholders under the 2005 Indenture.

Please visit The Exchange Bondholder Group's site, argentinaexchangebondholders.com for additional important information related to Argentina's restructuring and the Group's proposal. You can also follow us on twitter at @Argexchangebond.

The Exchange Bondholder Group is comprised of 18 investment institutions and collectively holds over 15% of the outstanding Exchange Bonds issued by Argentina under its 2005 indenture and 2010 indenture supplement.  Exchange Bonds were issued to investors who participated in the 2005 and 2010 debt exchanges, through which bondholders voluntarily accepted large reductions in net present value to assist Argentina's recovery from the 2001 default. 

Media Contacts:

Unboxed Communications
argentina@unboxedcommunications.com

Spanish Language Media:
Juaniramain@infomedia.consulting  

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 177.00
0.65 %
Lonza Grp 482.60
0.54 %
Swisscom 492.90
0.39 %
Zurich Insur Gr 285.90
0.32 %
SGS 2’201.00
0.00 %
Nestle 102.96
-1.87 %
UBS Group 9.51
-2.42 %
Swiss Life Hldg 315.70
-2.44 %
CS Group 7.98
-3.06 %
CieFinRichemont 52.16
-4.15 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

22.05.20
Die Rolle von Cushing: Ein Blick auf die Öl-Benchmark WTI - CME Group
22.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Keine Barriere, dafür tiefer Bezugspreis
22.05.20
SMI vor schwachem Wochenausklang
22.05.20
Weekly Hits: Grossbritannien – Spannungsgeladene Insel / AMS, Logitech, Temenos – Hightech-Trio aus dem SMIM™
20.05.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
19.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Geberit AG, Schindler Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG
18.05.20
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
20.05.20
Schroders: Japan joins recession ranks
mehr
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI geht deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende - DAX zum Sitzungsende wenig verändert -- US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Rot
Lufthansa-Aktie im Minus: Warten auf das Signal zur Teilverstaatlichung der Lufthansa
Credit Suisse & Co. greifen nach Vermögen von Luckin-Coffee-Chef
Alibaba mit Gewinneinbruch in Corona-Krise - Aktie verliert
Roche sieht Sicherheit von Satralizumab durch Langzeitdaten bestätigt - Aktie gibt ab
"Fast wie ein Lauffeuer": Erfolg der Apple AirPods offenbar grösser als erhofft
Clariant-Aktie verlustreich: Clariant erhält Auftrag für Prozesskatalysatoren aus dem Nahen Osten
NVIDIA profitiert von starkem Geschäft mit Rechenzentren - Aktie vorbörslich fester
US-Botschafter McMullen: Lonza "perfektes Beispiel" für gute Zusammenarbeit
KW 21: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende - DAX zum Sitzungsende wenig verändert -- US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt beendete den Freitagshandel mit kräftigen Verlusten, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendierte. Die US-Anleger blieen in Deckung. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag Abschläge verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB