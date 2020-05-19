19.05.2020 04:00:00

Excelra to Provide Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory With Small Molecule Medicinal Chemistry Intelligence Data to Help Develop Drug Design Platform

HYDERABAD, India, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Under a three-year agreement, Excelra – a leading global data and analytics company – will provide Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) with GOSTAR, a small molecule medical chemistry intelligence database to aid drug design projects. The platform will support the aims of the Accelerating Therapeutics for Opportunities in Medicine (ATOM) consortium, which seeks to reduce the drug discovery process from six years down to one year.

Excelra will give LLNL (a member of the ATOM consortium) full access to GOSTAR – a vast repository of approximately 8 million small molecule discovery compounds and ~40,000 preclinical/clinical candidates and approved drugs. In addition to periodic data updates, Excelra will also provide custom curation support and data preparation for AI/ML modelling on a need basis.

GOSTAR is the world's largest small molecule medicinal chemistry intelligence platform that provides a comprehensive overview of millions of compounds, linking chemical structure to biological, pharmacological and therapeutic activities. It aids in early and optimization stages of drug discovery.

Jonathan Allen, LLNL Bioinformatics Scientist and ATOM R&D Team Lead said: "Experimental data curated to support computational modeling work is a critical element of ATOM's pre-clinical discovery pipeline. We look forward to working with GOSTAR and leveraging Excelra's expertise to improve data-driven, small molecule property prediction." 

Raveendra Dayam, Director Chemistry Services, Excelra said: "GOSTAR allows discovery researchers navigate through known and quantified interactions of small molecules with drug targets representing the vast biological space. We are glad to partner with LLNL to support their drug design platform aimed at shortening drug discovery timelines."

About ATOM :

The Accelerating Therapeutics for Opportunities in Medicine (ATOM) consortium is a public-private partnership with the mission of transforming drug discovery by accelerating the development of more effective therapies for patients. ATOM's goal is to transform drug discovery from a slow, sequential, and high-failure process into a rapid, integrated, and patient-centric model. The consortium is integrating high performance computing, diverse biological data, and emerging biotechnologies to create a new pre-competitive platform for drug discovery. Visit www.atomscience.org

About Excelra:

Excelra's data and analytics solutions empower innovation in life sciences. The Excelra Edge comes from a seamless amalgamation of proprietary data assets, domain expertise and data science to accelerate drug discovery and development. Visit www.excelra.com

Contact:
Dorothy Paul – Director Marketing
Tel: +91-9908130236
dorothy.paul@excelra.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692189/Excelra_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Excelra Knowledge Solutions Pvt Ltd

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.15
10.08 %
Adecco Group 42.61
8.59 %
UBS Group 9.59
6.87 %
Alcon 58.24
6.74 %
ABB 18.11
6.00 %
Sika 165.95
2.34 %
Swisscom 501.60
2.30 %
Novartis 82.55
1.71 %
Nestle 105.08
1.16 %
Roche Hldg G 351.55
-0.71 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

18.05.20
Vontobel: Zoom: Die Nummer 1 im NASDAQ
18.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
18.05.20
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV
18.05.20
Im Auge des Hurrikans
18.05.20
Fed Ramps Up Asset Purchases
18.05.20
SMI vor freundlichem Wochenstart
14.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.05.20
Schroders: Chinesische A-Aktien als Anlagegelegenheit
14.05.20
Schroders: Why Covid-19 has made private assets" valuation nuances so important
14.05.20
Schroders: Rückkehr zu Einwegplastik wegen Corona? Wie Unternehmen ihre Versprechen erneuern müssen
mehr
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Spannungen zwischen USA und China: Trump zieht Konsequenzen - Kommt jetzt der Finanzkonflikt?
Zurich-Versicherung kündigt Zahlungen aus Kulanz an - Aktie steigt
Dow letztlich sehr stark -- SMI und DAX schliessen kräftig im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen schlussendlich zu
Ryanair noch schwerer von Corona getroffen - Aktie dennoch mit Kurssprung
ams will schnelle Integration von OSRAM - Aktien im Plus
Vifor und FMC erreichen zusammen mit ChemoCentryx Studien-Ziele nicht - Vifor-Aktie wegen Dividendenabschlag optisch leichter
Leclanché-Aktie bricht ein: Leclanché weitet 2019 Verlust aus
Podcast mit Tesla-CEO: Elon Musk nicht Warren Buffetts "grösster Fan"
Saudischer Staatsfonds investiert Milliarden in der Coronakrise
JDE Peet's-Aktie: Reimann-Holding JAB will mit Kaffeebörsengang Milliarden einspielen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow letztlich sehr stark -- SMI und DAX schliessen kräftig im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen schlussendlich zu
Am heimischen Markt ging es zum Wochenauftakt ebenso wie für den deutschen Leitindex deutlich aufwärts. Auch die Wall Street präsentierte sich sehr freundlich. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Montag ebenfalls Aufschläge verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB