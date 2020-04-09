+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
09.04.2020 13:12:00

Excelra Releases COVID-19 Drug Repurposing Database to Support Global Drug Development Efforts Against Novel Coronavirus

HYDERABAD, India, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelra, a leading global data and analytics company, today announced the release of the COVID-19 Drug Repurposing Database (https://www.excelra.com/covid-19-drug-repurposing-database/). The 'open-access' database presents a compilation of 'previously approved' small molecules and biologics with known preclinical, pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, and toxicity profiles that can rapidly enter either Phase 2 or 3 clinical trials on fast track basis for COVID-19. In addition, the database also includes information on promising drug candidates that are in various 'clinical, pre-clinical and experimental' stages of drug discovery and development for COVID-19.

Alluding to this wealth of information, Dr. Nandu Gattu, Senior Vice President, Pharma Analytics, Excelra said, "The COVID-19 DR database is a compilation of crucial data that is dispersed across numerous publications, reports, databases and knowledge-repositories along with referenced literature covering the drug, disease, target, and mechanism of action. Our endeavour is in support to the ongoing global scientific efforts for identifying safe and effective therapeutic options to treat the novel coronavirus disease." 

Drug Repurposing at Excelra is powered by their Global Repurposing Integrated Platform (GRIP) that combines proprietary repurposing databases, algorithms, analytics tools and a visualization engine. The GRIP database is built by amassing vast chemical data, biological data and clinical data which together contribute to more than 10 million associations among 'drug-disease-target' triads.

https://www.excelra.com/translational/#drug_repositioning

About Excelra:

Excelra's data and analytics solutions empower innovation in life sciences across the value chain from discovery to market. The Excelra Edge comes from a seamless amalgamation of proprietary curated data assets, deep domain expertise and data science. The company's multifaceted teams harmonize and analyse large volumes of disparate unstructured data using cutting-edge technologies. We galvanize data-driven decisions to unlock operational efficiencies to accelerate drug discovery and development. Over the past 18 years, Excelra has been the preferred data and analytics partner to over 150 global clients including 15 of the top 20 large Pharma companies.
www.excelra.com

Access COVID-19 Drug Repurposing Database: https://www.excelra.com/covid-19-drug-repurposing-database/

Contact Information:
Dorothy Paul – Director Marketing
Tel: +91-9908130236
Email:  dorothy.paul@excelra.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692189/Excelra_Logo.jpg

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 50.94
2.35 %
CS Group 8.31
1.79 %
UBS Group 9.42
1.62 %
LafargeHolcim 37.12
1.45 %
ABB 17.43
1.28 %
Geberit 407.90
-0.97 %
Swisscom 509.80
-1.89 %
Roche Hldg G 305.95
-2.08 %
Nestle 101.90
-2.21 %
The Swatch Grp 196.95
-2.40 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
RWE – im Erholungsmodus
10:00
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09:16
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
08:21
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
08:18
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:14
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie fällt: Moody's senkt Rating
Wall Street bau Gewinne bis zum Handelsende aus -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen enden uneinheitlich
Roche muss bei Risdiplam länger auf FDA-Urteil warten - Aktie schwächer
Im Kampf gegen Corona: Pharma-Konkurrenten werden zu Partnern
Tesla-Aktie letztlich freundlich: Tesla kürzt in USA Gehälter und streicht Löhne bei beurlaubten Arbeitern
Santhera-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kursplus: Frisches Geld beschafft
SMI rutscht ins Minus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
CS-Aktie im Plus: Credit Suisse halbiert Dividendenvorschlag
Microsoft als beste Tech-Aktie: Trotz oder gerade wegen Pandemie ein Profiteur?
Givaudan-Aktie tiefer trotz Wachstum im ersten Quartal - Dividendenpraxis bestätigt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI rutscht ins Minus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt kommt es zu Gewinnmitnahmen. An der deutschen Börse schrumpfen die Aufschläge. An den Börsen in Fernost sind hauptsächlich Kursgewinne zu beobachten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB