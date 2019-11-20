+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
20.11.2019 03:00:00

Excelra Announces a Drug Repurposing Collaboration With Maruho On Dermatological Applications

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelra, a leading global Data and Analytics Company today announced a Drug Repurposing collaboration with Osaka-based Maruho – a pharmaceutical company specialising in Dermatology.

Under the agreement, the Drug Repurposing Data Scientists and Therapeutic area experts at Excelra will jointly work with Maruho's research team to discover and develop novel therapeutic hypotheses in Dermatology. The collaboration also gives Maruho an access to Excelra's proprietary Drug Repurposing Platform (GRIP) which comprises of proprietary Repurposing Database, Repurposing Algorithms, Analytics tools and Visualization engine. The database within GRIP has been built by amassing chemical data (over 7 million chemical entities), biological data and clinical data (over 200,000 data points) which together contribute to more than 10 million associations among 'drug-disease-target' triads.

Dr. Nandu Gattu, Senior Vice President, Pharma Analytics, Excelra said, "We are excited to work with Maruho's Research team to help augment their dermatology pipeline. Together we aim at unlocking innovative treatments to improve the quality of life of millions of patients worldwide."

About Excelra:

Excelra's data and analytics solutions empower innovation in life sciences across the value chain from molecule to market. The Excelra Edge comes from a seamless amalgamation of data, deep domain expertise and data science. The company's multifaceted team helps harmonize large volumes of disparate unstructured data; analyse data using cutting-edge AI/ML technologies; and galvanize data-driven decisions to unlock operational efficiencies and accelerate drug development. An end-to-end advanced solution provider, Excelra helps break down silos, integrate data and analytics across Omics, Clinical Trials, and RWE to uncover novel insights and opportunities. Over the last 17 years, Excelra has been the preferred data and analytics partner to over 150 clients including 15 of the top 20 large Pharma.  www.excelra.com

About Maruho

Maruho Co., Ltd. has its headquarters in Osaka and leads Japan in research and development, manufacturing and commercialization of dermatological products. Founded in 1915, Maruho has 1,512 employees (as of the end of September 2018), and net sales were approximately 78.57 billion yen in its fiscal year ending September 30, 2018. Pursuing its long-term corporate vision of "Excellence in Dermatology," Maruho is striving to improve the health and quality of life of people all over the world.  www.maruho.co.jp/english/

Contact Information:

Dorothy Paul – Director Marketing
Tel: +91-9908130236
Email:  Dorothy.paul@excelra.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692189/Excelra_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Excelra Knowledge Solutions Pvt Ltd

