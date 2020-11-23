SMI 10’464 -0.3%  SPI 12’957 -0.5%  Dow 29’535 0.9%  DAX 13’127 -0.1%  Euro 1.0803 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’463 -0.1%  Gold 1’838 -1.7%  Bitcoin 16’773 0.1%  Dollar 0.9124 0.2%  Öl 46.1 1.9% 

23.11.2020

Excellence Industries Announces Availability of Sub-Zero Vaccine Storage Freezers

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Excellence Industries just announced immediate expansion of their European production partner to provide faster availability of their sub-zero vaccine storage freezers via Excellence Scientific, enabling hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies to safely and efficiently store their vaccines amidst the shortage of sub-zero vaccine freezers.

Excellence Industries just announced faster availability of their sub-zero vaccine storage freezers.

"We have worked very hard over the past few months to ramp up production of our -70C freezers to a minimum of 200 units per day.  We are also very excited that we've been able to develop a freezer that can work at either -70C or -20C by simply reprogramming the thermostat," said Dell Dahl, President at Excellence Industries.

Positive Customer Impact

Excellence's freezer availability allows the vaccine supply chain to continue uninterrupted with appropriate safe storage and administration to those in need.  As noted in a recent article by the WSJ, there will be a tremendous shortage of sub-zero freezers to store CV-19 vaccines when they are released. The supply chain to get the vaccine to hospitals, pharmacies, health clinics and nursing homes will far exceed the capacity for these facilities to receive and store the vaccine.

Product Availability

Excellence Scientifics' production capacity is available with lead times required, due to the rigorous product testing to ensure compliance with such sensitive temperature storage settings.

Founded in 1991, Excellence Industries is the premier provider of commercial refrigeration units. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to help their market partners achieve and exceed sales goals. You can visit their website at www.excellenceindustries.com.

Excellence Industries and Product are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Excellence Industries in the United States and/or other countries.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

