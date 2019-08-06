Excelera® Specialty Pharmacy Network Welcomes HonorHealth

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The ExceleraRx Corporation is proud to announce that HonorHealth has joined the Excelera Network, a nationwide network of health systems and academic medical center specialty pharmacies. The Excelera Network has grown 10 percent in 2019, as additional health systems, IDNs, and academic medical centers continue to implement and optimize their specialty pharmacies to provide patients with coordinated care and increased access to limited distribution drugs (LLDs). With the membership of HonorHealth, Excelera now boasts a combined network specialty pharmacy revenue of over $2.3B, over 500 hospitals and more than 100K physicians.

HonorHealth is a non-profit, local community healthcare system serving an area of 1.6 million people in the greater Phoenix area. The network encompasses five acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group of primary and specialty care, outpatient surgery centers, a cancer care network, clinical research, medical education, a foundation and community services.

"We are pleased to add HonorHealth to our growing network of high-quality health system members," said Brady Atherton, VP Sales and Business Development of ExceleraRx Corp. "HonorHealth shares Excelera's commitment to delivering an exceptional customer-centric patient experience and high quality value-based care delivery. We look forward to working with them to provide coordinated care and increased access to specialty medications for their patients in the Phoenix metropolitan area."

The Excelera Network consists of point-of-care specialty pharmacies owned by health systems, IDNs, and academic medical centers. The network improves member organization's ability to deliver outpatient specialty therapies through national-scale efficiency and collaboration, and provides access to limited distribution drugs along with the tools, technology and best practices needed to deliver specialty pharmacy therapies to patients with complex and chronic conditions.

Specialty pharmaceuticals are drugs that often require special handling and administration and are often used to treat the most ill and clinically complex patients. Excelera will partner with HonorHealth to develop key specialty pharmacy capabilities including training, operations, data aggregation, reporting for drug manufacturers and payers, revenue cycle management, and pharmacy business office.

About The Excelera® Specialty Pharmacy Network

The Excelera® Specialty Pharmacy Network is comprised of integrated delivery networks, health systems, and large academic medical centers with a deep commitment to caring for complex pharmacy patients.

ExceleraRx Corp. is a healthcare company that empowers integrated delivery networks, health systems and large academic medical centers to provide integrated care for complex pharmacy patients, leading to improved health outcomes and decreased healthcare costs. To learn more, visit http://www.excelerarx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

