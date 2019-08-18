Excalibur Homes bolsters offering to Atlanta landlords with no-cost eviction protection plan

ATLANTA, August 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Excalibur Homes bolsters offering to Atlanta landlords with free eviction protection plan.

Excalibur Homes is an Atlanta property management company that helps real estate investors across the globe buy, sell, lease, manage, and exchange single-family rental houses throughout all of Metro Atlanta.

In 2019, Excalibur Homes rewarded clients with a new offering: Free Eviction Protection.

If a tenant placed by Excalibur Homes needs to be evicted, Excalibur Homes will pay the fee to file the dispossessory warrant to start the eviction process, they'll pay for the court appearance of an attorney on the landlord's behalf, and they will pay the fee to file the writ of possession.

The Georgia property management company has been in business since 1985 and currently manages over 1,800 single-family rental houses. Excalibur Homes is a member s of the National Association of Property Managers®, which is an organization of professionals that specialize in the management of single-family homes and small apartments. Their property managers, agents, and employees receive industry-specific continuing education and market information, which gives the Atlanta property management company a leg up against the competition.

Excalibur Homes is one of the few companies to be awarded the Certified Residential Management Company (CRMC) designations from the National Association of Residential Property Managers. Excalibur's Managing Broker teaches property management for the Georgia Association of Realtors and the National Association of Residential Property Managers. Our expertise will help reduce your liability exposure.

If you're an Atlanta real estate investor, you'll want the help of Excalibur's rental property investment team to increase your ROI while decreasing the time you need to invest. So when you are ready to choose a real estate company to help you invest in rental houses, choose the leader. Choose Atlanta's Rental Home Experts.

