11.09.2020 01:13:00

Excalibur Data Systems and ScienceLogic Announce Partnership to Bring Outcome-Based Automated IT Operations to Customers

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Excalibur Data Systems, a pioneer of IT Service Management and Enterprise Service Management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with ScienceLogic, a leading provider of monitoring, app management and IT automation solutions for hybrid IT infrastructure bringing outcome-based automated IT Operations to customers.

Excalibur Data Systems is a boutique integrator specializing in ITSM and ESM solutions. We have experience implementing in just about every vertical and bring that broad experience to bear in each engagement validated in our proven success across North America. We are an authorized Cherwell dealer providing all broad service offerings encompassing both licensing of the Cherwell product line and implementation. (PRNewsfoto/Excalibur Data Systems)

"Excalibur Data Systems is excited to bring a modern approach for IT monitoring, app management, and automation to our customers" said Mike Fuson, VP of Excalibur Data Systems. "We are proud to be partnered with a leader in AIOps, as modern IT operations continue to change." 

The ScienceLogic platform allows companies to auto-discover IT assets, visualize dependencies, monitor infrastructure and application performance, correlate events, and enable automations. Both companies are technical alliance partners of Cherwell Software, a leading provider of ITSM and ESM solutions.

"ScienceLogic is thrilled be partnering with Excalibur Data Systems to bring our ITOM and AIOps solutions to market combined with Excalibur's breadth of expertise around ITSM and service offerings," said Thomas Rice, Partner Manager at ScienceLogic.

In this partnership, Excalibur Data Systems and ScienceLogic look to bring expertise to deploying ScienceLogic's integration with Cherwell Service Management. Additionally, this partnership will bring Excalibur Data's consulting and process experience to a stand-alone solution that helps organizations have recognized significant cost savings through reduced mean time to repair, better change management, and overall IT efficiency.

About Excalibur Data Systems: In operation since 1998, Excalibur Data Systems is a boutique integrator specializing in ITSM and ESM solutions. We have experience implementing in just about every vertical and bring that broad experience to bear in each engagement validated in our proven success across North America. We are an authorized Cherwell dealer providing all broad service offerings encompassing both licensing of the Cherwell product line and implementation. Learn more about our strategic partnerships at www.excaliburdata.com  

About ScienceLogic

ScienceLogic is a leader in IT Operations Management, providing modern IT operations with actionable insights to predict and resolve problems faster in a digital, ephemeral world. Its IT infrastructure monitoring and AIOps solution sees everything across cloud and distributed architectures, contextualizes data through relationship mapping, and acts on this insight through integration and automation. Visit https://sciencelogic.com

Tabitha Ishman

Excalibur Data Systems 

(724) 387-1331

tishman@excaliburdata.com  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/excalibur-data-systems-and-sciencelogic-announce-partnership-to-bring-outcome-based-automated-it-operations-to-customers-301128054.html

SOURCE Excalibur Data Systems

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 64.10
4.33 %
The Swatch Grp 206.10
1.28 %
Adecco Group 48.89
0.58 %
LafargeHolcim 43.57
0.28 %
Sika 217.40
0.05 %
SGS 2’393.00
-0.71 %
Swiss Life Hldg 376.40
-1.08 %
Geberit 520.00
-1.18 %
Swisscom 501.60
-1.53 %
Swiss Re 76.70
-2.17 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10.09.20
Palm Oil Monthly Update ‒ September 2020
10.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc
10.09.20
Vontobel: derimail - Food-Delivery im Trend
10.09.20
Anleger werden wieder optimistischer
10.09.20
Weekly-Hits: Versicherer – Hoffnungsvolle Preisentwicklung / Casino-Betreiber – Teilgeschütztes “Glücksspiel”
09.09.20
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV
04.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Nvidia
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
mehr
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rally der Apple- und Tesla-Aktie: Börsenexperte verrät die wahren Gründe
Indischer Milliardär soll Amazon 20-Milliarden-Anteil an Handelssparte geboten haben - Amazon-Aktie im Minus
Dufry plant eine Kapitalerhöhung von rund 500 Mio Franken - Dufry-Aktie auf Höhenflug
Goldpreis: Ruhe vor dem Sturm?
Nestlé-Aktie gefragt: Nestlé hat weiter Appetit auf grosse Zukäufe
Unberechenbares Börsenjahr - zwingt der September die Bullen zum Fall?
US-Indizes beenden Handel höher -- SMI letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX klettert über 13'200-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Wall Street tiefer -- SMI letztlich leichter -- DAX beendet den Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Rot
AstraZeneca stoppt Test von Corona-Impfstoff - Aktie in Grün
Roche und Novartis müssen in Frankreich 444 Millionen Euro Bussgeld bezahlen - Aktien dennoch freundlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street tiefer -- SMI letztlich leichter -- DAX beendet den Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Rot
An den US-Börsen wurden am Donnerstag leichte Abschläge verzeichnet. Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Donnerstag letztlich Verluste. Auch der deutsche Leitindex wies rote Vorzeichen aus. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag vorwiegend abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB