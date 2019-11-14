EXAIR's New Large No Drip Internal Mix Atomizing Nozzles Conserve Liquid

CINCINNATI, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --EXAIR's new 1/2 NPT No Drip Internal Mix Atomizing Spray Nozzles work in the same way our standard atomizing nozzles do, but have the added benefit of positively stopping liquid flow when compressed air is shut off. Internal Mix Atomizing Spray Nozzles mix liquid and air inside the nozzle and produce the finest atomization of liquids up to 300 centipoise. The patented No Drip design requires no additional air line to control the No Drip feature.

When spraying any type of liquid, post-spray liquid flow can cause big problems. Unwanted drips can ruin product function on sealing or mating surfaces and ruin the appearance of painted or coated finishes. In addition, excess liquid flow wastes precious resources such as expensive coatings, chemicals or water. No Drip Atomizing Nozzles are ideal where no post-spray drip is permissible. When the compressed air supply is shut off, the no drip nozzle positively seals off the flow of liquid eliminating the possibility of drips.

EXAIR's 1/2 NPT No Drip Internal Mix Atomizing Nozzles are available in four patterns: narrow angle round, wide angle round, flat fan and 360° hollow circular pattern. They are for pressure fed applications that don't require independent air and liquid control.

The No Drip Atomizing Nozzles are fully adjustable to minimize air and liquid consumption and have interchangeable liquid and air caps. Flow ranges from 0.14 Gph to 303 Gph (0.5 Lph to 1147 Lph). They are also available in 1/8 NPT and 1/4 NPT, and are CE compliant and conflict mineral free. Prices start at $295.



