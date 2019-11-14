+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
14.11.2019 20:40:00

EXAIR's New Large No Drip Internal Mix Atomizing Nozzles Conserve Liquid

CINCINNATI, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --EXAIR's new 1/2 NPT No Drip Internal Mix Atomizing Spray Nozzles work in the same way our standard atomizing nozzles do, but have the added benefit of positively stopping liquid flow when compressed air is shut off. Internal Mix Atomizing Spray Nozzles mix liquid and air inside the nozzle and produce the finest atomization of liquids up to 300 centipoise. The patented No Drip design requires no additional air line to control the No Drip feature.

When spraying any type of liquid, post-spray liquid flow can cause big problems. Unwanted drips can ruin product function on sealing or mating surfaces and ruin the appearance of painted or coated finishes. In addition, excess liquid flow wastes precious resources such as expensive coatings, chemicals or water. No Drip Atomizing Nozzles are ideal where no post-spray drip is permissible. When the compressed air supply is shut off, the no drip nozzle positively seals off the flow of liquid eliminating the possibility of drips.

EXAIR's 1/2 NPT No Drip Internal Mix Atomizing Nozzles are available in four patterns: narrow angle round, wide angle round, flat fan and 360° hollow circular pattern. They are for pressure fed applications that don't require independent air and liquid control.

The No Drip Atomizing Nozzles are fully adjustable to minimize air and liquid consumption and have interchangeable liquid and air caps. Flow ranges from 0.14 Gph to 303 Gph (0.5 Lph to 1147 Lph). They are also available in 1/8 NPT and 1/4 NPT, and are CE compliant and conflict mineral free. Prices start at $295.

SOURCE EXAIR Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:47
Gold behauptet sich
11:00
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
10:16
Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:30
SMI dehnt Verschnaufpause aus
09:26
Weekly-Hits: Europäischer Chemiesektor & Facebook
11.11.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Swatch Group AG, Dufry AG
11.11.19
Raiffeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sunrise-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Umsatz und Gewinn gesteigert - begräbt UPC-Deal gegen Strafzahlung
Schindler will thyssenkrupp-Liftsparte nicht kaufen
Zurich Insurance setzt sich ehrgeizige Ziele - Aktie dreht leicht ins Plus
Diese S&P 500-Aktien sind bei Anlegern am beliebtesten
Dow schliesst freundlich -- SMI beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- DAX letztlich mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Twitter-Krieg zwischen Elon Musk und David Einhorn: Folgt ein persönliches Treffen?
Bâloise-Aktie verliert deutlich: Kräftiges Wachstum im Lebengeschäft - Prämieneinnahmen gestiegen
Eurokurs fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit einem Monat - auch zum Franken tiefer
Deshalb ist der Franken stärker gefragt
Leichte Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX gehen leichter in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Leichte Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX gehen leichter in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt gab im Donnerstagshandel ebenso wie der deutsche Leitindex nach. An den US-Börsen rückt der Handelsstreit wieder stärker in den Fokus. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB