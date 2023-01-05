SMI 11'140 1.5%  SPI 14'254 1.5%  Dow 33'270 0.4%  DAX 14'491 2.2%  Euro 0.9862 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3'974 2.4%  Gold 1'855 0.8%  Bitcoin 15'657 0.3%  Dollar 0.9296 -0.7%  Öl 78.1 -5.3% 
Exactus Advisors Welcomes New Partner

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exactus Advisors LLP (Exactus), a nationally recognized advisory firm, is proud to announce Ms. Haley Van Lahr, gifted in providing superior program management, business process engineering, and system implementation delivery, as our newest Partner. Haley will continue leading our M&A services providing digital transformation recommendations to our private equity clients and their portfolio companies. Through her superior work, Ms. Van Lahr leaves every client and every company in a better place.

Haley Van Lahr, Principal

"Exactus means people. The people at Exactus, our clients and our partners. To me, Exactus represents the opportunity to assist incredibly smart, dedicated people through some of the most challenging professional initiatives they will ever undertake," says Van Lahr. "When a company allows us to partner with them, I get the chance to work alongside their best and brightest. We have an opportunity to solve complex problems with a team of partners, vendors, and clients that embrace the unknown and challenge themselves to redefine the future."

In her seven-year tenure with Exactus, Ms. Van Lahr consistently delivered superior client work, with a track record of successful long-term projects and digital transformations. She always seeks ways to mentor, coach, and educate internally and with clients. Previous clients describe her as a leader who approaches all engagements from a true partnership perspective ensuring a foundation of trust and discretion. Ms. Van Lahr acts as steward of the firm's culture, leading by example with impeccable integrity, broad skills, and great client relationships—ensuring that those around her consistently thrive in their roles. 

"Becoming a Partner represents a larger commitment to the company, employees, and clients. It represents my commitment to be focused on the long-term growth of the organization and a responsibility for the development of the team. I am honored to be invited into the partnership and can't wait to see what the next years hold for this fantastic group of people," explains Van Lahr.

About Exactus Advisors

Exactly what you value. Exactly what you need.

Exactus Advisors is a Chicago advisory firm specializing in driving operational improvement. We excel in quickly addressing complex business problems for our clients, providing the roadmap and support to deliver maximum value. We work with you and are a force multiplier to your management team, helping illuminate the greatness of your employees. We are direct, to the point and very passionate about the work, results and success of our clients.

Real Results. Real Impact.

We make a significant and lasting impact on our clients' bottom line and growth of their people—leaving their team in a better place than before. With experience working for both large and midsize companies, our people are multi-disciplined in strategy, leadership, business operations, information technology and large-scale digital transformations. No matter the industry or business problem, our experience leads each of our clients to the same result every time: consistent sustainable value.

It's not what you do, it's how you do it.

Exactus' expertise is laser-focused on three areas to deliver maximum value and leadership support. We want to work on your highest-value initiatives, delivering results and mitigating the associated risk areas. We leverage your insights and guidance, along with operational and transactional data, to provide fact-based information for better decision making.

Exactus Advisors solves complex business problems by creating simple practical solutions that drive operational improvement and value. To achieve this, we invest our time upfront to get to know you and your business allowing us to use a combination of our expertise and your insight, to create a uniquely tailored solution alongside experienced execution support if desired. With over three decades of experience advising and delivering for our clients, we have a proven record of producing improved, sustainable value. Learn more at www.exactusadvisors.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exactus-advisors-welcomes-new-partner-301713955.html

SOURCE Exactus Advisors

